Jimmy Cooper
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
As an insult.
You dopey cunt
Fuck off cunt.😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
King of the North
What is the COB cunt related insult? Shitcunt?
I've forgotten.
Weve had loads.......
Stalking cunt
Pallet donkey cunt
Rubbery face cunt etc
But the only one that we all agreed on was....
Smalltown is a cunt.
