March 20, 2021, 09:58:57 PM
Author Topic: The C word on here.  (Read 300 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 842


The ace face.


« on: Today at 02:25:09 PM »
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Posts: 9 208


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:26:39 PM »
Cunt off you cunt
Robbso
Posts: 14 671


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:27:09 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.

As an insult.

You dopey cunt monkey
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 842


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:28:32 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:27:09 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.

As an insult.

You dopey cunt monkey
Fuck off cunt.😄
LeeTublin
Posts: 514


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.

Cock.
Mickgaz
Posts: 347


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:41:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
Daft cunt 🤣🤣🤣
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 845



« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:20:12 PM »
Cheb.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 842


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:40 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:41:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
Daft cunt 🤣🤣🤣
Ben done.👍
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 015


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:33:36 PM »
Dafcun is, however, completely acceptable.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 845



« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:35:10 PM »
What is the COB cunt related insult?  Shitcunt? 

I've forgotten.

 oleary
towz
Posts: 9 208


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:39:38 PM »
Shithouse cunt
King of the North
Posts: 1 723


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:47:21 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:35:10 PM
What is the COB cunt related insult?  Shitcunt? 

I've forgotten.

 oleary

Weve had loads.......

Stalking cunt
Pallet donkey cunt
Rubbery face cunt etc

But the only one that we all agreed on was....

Smalltown is a cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 845



« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:58:24 PM »
Hmmm... thank you for your suggestions.... but it's a single word made of cunt attached to another sweary word.

I just can't remember.

 :meltdown:
Spidoolie
Posts: 139


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:59:14 PM »
Silhick Hunt
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 842


The ace face.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:04:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:35:10 PM
What is the COB cunt related insult?  Shitcunt? 

I've forgotten.

 oleary
Shitcunt I think.
evilghost
Posts: 2 751


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:27:23 PM »
Fuck you cunt
Teamboro
Posts: 1 260



« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:47:05 PM »
Cunt cunt cunt cunt :meltdown:
John Theone
Posts: 208



« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:30:44 PM »
Ural Quntz - whatever happened to him?

 
monkeyman
Posts: 11 564


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:55:55 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 08:30:44 PM
Ural Quntz - whatever happened to him?

 
ITS YOU  mcl I WAS ON TO YOU STRAIGHT AWAY MATE  :nige:
John Theone
Posts: 208



« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:54:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:55:55 PM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 08:30:44 PM
Ural Quntz - whatever happened to him?

 
ITS YOU  mcl I WAS ON TO YOU STRAIGHT AWAY MATE  :nige:

  monkey
