March 20, 2021, 03:54:48 PM
The C word on here.
Author
Topic: The C word on here. (Read 119 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 839
The ace face.
The C word on here.
«
on:
Today
at 02:25:09 PM »
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Online
Posts: 9 208
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:26:39 PM »
Cunt off you cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 669
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:27:09 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
As an insult.
You dopey cunt
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 839
The ace face.
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:28:32 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 02:27:09 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
As an insult.
You dopey cunt
Fuck off cunt.😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LeeTublin
Online
Posts: 514
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
Cock.
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 347
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:41:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
Daft cunt 🤣🤣🤣
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 840
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:20:12 PM »
Cheb.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 839
The ace face.
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:32:40 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 02:41:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 02:25:09 PM
Has an insult has got to stop being used,I know it's just a term of abuse but 💪👊 it's mysoginist and not right, from now on use wanker instead, and if any of you cunts want to argue see me in the cross carpark.
Daft cunt 🤣🤣🤣
Ben done.👍
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 1 015
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:33:36 PM »
Dafcun is, however, completely acceptable.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 840
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:35:10 PM »
What is the COB cunt related insult? Shitcunt?
I've forgotten.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Online
Posts: 9 208
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:39:38 PM »
Shithouse cunt
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 723
Duckyfuzz
Re: The C word on here.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:47:21 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:35:10 PM
What is the COB cunt related insult? Shitcunt?
I've forgotten.
Weve had loads.......
Stalking cunt
Pallet donkey cunt
Rubbery face cunt etc
But the only one that we all agreed on was....
Smalltown is a cunt.
Loading...