Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 20, 2021, 02:24:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mr Gavin Ward
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Mr Gavin Ward (Read 71 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 202
Mr Gavin Ward
«
on:
Today
at 12:48:22 PM »
Our Ref for the Swansea game remember?
Well - he hasn't had a game since. Previously he was getting at least 1 a week
Same happened to Mr Dean Whitestone of Blackburn fame and lasted 4 weeks
Why aren't these bans made public?
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 179
Re: Mr Gavin Ward
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:38:18 PM »
According to this website, Ward has ref'd 2 matches since us, and has another match today!
https://amp.sportsmole.co.uk/people/Gavin-Ward/
And here's Mr Whitestone's stats.....
https://www.footballfallout.com/referee-stats/dean-whitestone
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:00:36 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...