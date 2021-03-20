Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mr Gavin Ward  (Read 71 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 12:48:22 PM »
Our Ref for the Swansea game remember?

Well - he hasn't had a game since. Previously he was getting at least 1 a week

 :redcard:

Same happened to Mr Dean Whitestone of Blackburn fame and lasted 4 weeks

Why aren't these bans made public?

 
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:38:18 PM »
According to this website, Ward has ref'd 2 matches since us, and has another match today!

https://amp.sportsmole.co.uk/people/Gavin-Ward/




And here's Mr Whitestone's stats.....

https://www.footballfallout.com/referee-stats/dean-whitestone
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:36 PM by Pigeon droppings »
