March 20, 2021, 08:27:28 PM
Author Topic: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently  (Read 329 times)
El Capitan
« on: Today at 11:47:50 AM »
Another big empty building in town 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:51:14 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:47:50 AM
Another big empty building in town 
Sign of the times, hope it doesn't go into decline.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:52:00 AM »
Can the Gazette close down also. Wouldnt be missed. It could become the biggest Weatherspoons in the world.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:43 AM »
Why do you want the gazette to close down?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:42 PM »
It has declined over the years, half full of internet stories, I read the website for Boro updates and the odd gazette face.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:45 PM »
Yeah they do create a lot of cheap clickbait shite articles that they can post to social media.

Who remembers the wooden snake at the parkway centre? Etc


 I guess its needs must for an income, since hardly anyone buys the paper version now.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:53 PM »
All print media is now crap.
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:28:13 PM »
Theyll trun it into student flats
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:37:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:28:13 PM
Theyll trun it into student flats
They are developing v some purpose built ones on the next block.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Freddie Boswell
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:58 PM »
Uni will probably buy it.
SimbaT

« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:31 PM »
 Didnt they shut years ago? They moved over by the riverside didnt they where that restaurant used to be
BoroPE
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:34:02 PM »
I thought they did too ? 
gizboro68
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:24:36 PM »
Didn't the university buy the Gazette buildings on Borough Rd a couple of years ago?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:27:17 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gazette-move-new-office-middlesbrough-12574199

 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:28:45 PM »
Maybe its those offices theyre closing then  oleary
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Posts: 10 515

Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:00:49 PM »
Scales of justice was the only good thing about it 

And yes, I did once get a mention  klins
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:33:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:54:43 AM
Why do you want the gazette to close down?


Run by the Mirror group, enough said.
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:11:16 PM »
So a load of local people out of a job?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:14:06 PM »
Circulation just over 13000 so its failing. Cant understand why anyone would actually buy a newspaper these days. Particularly a provincial load of rubbish.
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:15:22 PM »
But why would you want it to close down?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
