March 20, 2021, 08:27:12 PM
Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
Topic: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
El Capitan
El Capitan
Posts: 45 013
Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
on:
Today
at 11:47:50 AM
Another big empty building in town
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 840
The ace face.
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:51:14 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:47:50 AM
Another big empty building in town
Sign of the times, hope it doesn't go into decline.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 942
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:52:00 AM
Can the Gazette close down also. Wouldnt be missed. It could become the biggest Weatherspoons in the world.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 013
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:54:43 AM
Why do you want the gazette to close down?
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 840
The ace face.
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:15:42 PM
It has declined over the years, half full of internet stories, I read the website for Boro updates and the odd gazette face.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 013
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:22:45 PM
Yeah they do create a lot of cheap clickbait shite articles that they can post to social media.
Who remembers the wooden snake at the parkway centre? Etc
I guess its needs must for an income, since hardly anyone buys the paper version now.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 942
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:25:53 PM
All print media is now crap.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 208
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:28:13 PM
Theyll trun it into student flats
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 840
The ace face.
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:37:09 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 12:28:13 PM
Theyll trun it into student flats
They are developing v some purpose built ones on the next block.
Freddie Boswell
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:37:58 PM
Uni will probably buy it.
SimbaT
Offline
Posts: 20
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:00:31 PM
Didnt they shut years ago? They moved over by the riverside didnt they where that restaurant used to be
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 508
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:34:02 PM
I thought they did too ?
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 68
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:24:36 PM
Didn't the university buy the Gazette buildings on Borough Rd a couple of years ago?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 845
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:27:17 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/gazette-move-new-office-middlesbrough-12574199
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 013
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:28:45 PM
Maybe its those offices theyre closing then
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 515
Superstar
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 07:00:49 PM
Scales of justice was the only good thing about it
And yes, I did once get a mention
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 701
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:33:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:54:43 AM
Why do you want the gazette to close down?
Run by the Mirror group, enough said.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 013
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:11:16 PM
So a load of local people out of a job?
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 942
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:14:06 PM
Circulation just over 13000 so its failing. Cant understand why anyone would actually buy a newspaper these days. Particularly a provincial load of rubbish.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 013
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:15:22 PM
But why would you want it to close down?
Loading...