March 20, 2021, 12:50:33 PM
Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
Topic: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
El Capitan
Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
on:
Today
at 11:47:50 AM »
Another big empty building in town
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:51:14 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:47:50 AM
Another big empty building in town
Sign of the times, hope it doesn't go into decline.
Bill Buxton
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:52:00 AM »
Can the Gazette close down also. Wouldnt be missed. It could become the biggest Weatherspoons in the world.
El Capitan
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:54:43 AM »
Why do you want the gazette to close down?
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:15:42 PM »
It has declined over the years, half full of internet stories, I read the website for Boro updates and the odd gazette face.
El Capitan
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:22:45 PM »
Yeah they do create a lot of cheap clickbait shite articles that they can post to social media.
Who remembers the wooden snake at the parkway centre? Etc
I guess its needs must for an income, since hardly anyone buys the paper version now.
Bill Buxton
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:25:53 PM »
All print media is now crap.
towz
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:28:13 PM »
Theyll trun it into student flats
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:37:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 12:28:13 PM
Theyll trun it into student flats
They are developing v some purpose built ones on the next block.
Freddie Boswell
Re: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:37:58 PM »
Uni will probably buy it.
