Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 12:50:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gazette offices in town to shut permanently  (Read 87 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 000


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:47:50 AM »
Another big empty building in town 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 834


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:51:14 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:47:50 AM
Another big empty building in town 
Sign of the times, hope it doesn't go into decline.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 937


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:52:00 AM »
Can the Gazette close down also. Wouldnt be missed. It could become the biggest Weatherspoons in the world.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 000


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:43 AM »
Why do you want the gazette to close down?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 834


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:42 PM »
It has declined over the years, half full of internet stories, I read the website for Boro updates and the odd gazette face.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 000


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:45 PM »
Yeah they do create a lot of cheap clickbait shite articles that they can post to social media.

Who remembers the wooden snake at the parkway centre? Etc


 I guess its needs must for an income, since hardly anyone buys the paper version now.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 937


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:53 PM »
All print media is now crap.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 206


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:28:13 PM »
Theyll trun it into student flats
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 834


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:37:09 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:28:13 PM
Theyll trun it into student flats
They are developing v some purpose built ones on the next block.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Freddie Boswell
****
Online Online

Posts: 200


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:37:58 PM »
Uni will probably buy it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 