March 20, 2021, 05:25:21 PM
Millwall v Boro.
Topic: Millwall v Boro.
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 148
Millwall v Boro.
«
on:
Today
at 10:46:35 AM »
I am surprisingly confident for this one.
0 v 3
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 208
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:55:52 AM »
Hope you are right
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 770
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:04:15 AM »
Away win.
Shouldn't be a problem 👍
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 669
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:06:23 AM »
Nowt 6
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 208
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:14:30 AM »
Depends how anti-Boro the ref is
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 585
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:20:05 AM »
BTTS on my acca
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 011
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:44:06 AM »
3-1 boro
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 840
The ace face.
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:49:03 AM »
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 011
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:56:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:49:03 AM
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......
Im confused... does that mean itll be 0-0 or 5-5
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 840
The ace face.
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:14:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:56:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:49:03 AM
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......
Im confused... does that mean itll be 0-0 or 5-5
Either,😄⚽
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 842
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:51:44 PM »
4-1 to the mighty Boro!
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 14 290
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:51:09 PM »
0 v 1
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 180
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:55:58 PM »
3-0 Boro win
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 011
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:02:10 PM »
Team looks like we could be going with wing backs
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 723
Duckyfuzz
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:03:08 PM »
4-1 boro
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 842
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:20:31 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 03:03:08 PM
4-1 boro
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 775
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:44:47 PM »
2-2
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 770
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:35:24 PM »
Need Akpom off here, complete waste of space. Get Watmore on.
0-1
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 770
Re: Millwall v Boro.
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:52:16 PM »
Tav off, Savile on.
There goes our only player with a bit of an idea.
This game should be there for the taking if we calm it down a bit and make sure our passes hit.
Logged
