March 20, 2021, 05:25:21 PM
Author Topic: Millwall v Boro.  (Read 263 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Today at 10:46:35 AM »
I am surprisingly confident for this one.
0 v 3
 
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:52 AM »
Hope you are right
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:15 AM »
Away win.

Shouldn't be a problem 👍
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:06:23 AM »
Nowt 6
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:30 AM »
Depends how anti-Boro the ref is
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:20:05 AM »
BTTS on my acca
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:44:06 AM »
3-1 boro 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:03 AM »
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:56:34 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:49:03 AM
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......


Im confused... does that mean itll be 0-0 or 5-5  charles
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:14:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:56:34 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:49:03 AM
They can score but can't defend, we can defend but can't score, ......


Im confused... does that mean itll be 0-0 or 5-5  charles
Either,😄⚽
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:51:44 PM »
4-1 to the mighty Boro!

 :alastair:
plazmuh
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:51:09 PM »
0 v 1

 :homer:
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:55:58 PM »
3-0 Boro win
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:02:10 PM »
Team looks like we could be going with wing backs
Logged
King of the North
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:03:08 PM »
4-1 boro

 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:20:31 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 03:03:08 PM
4-1 boro

 



 mick
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:44:47 PM »
2-2
kippers
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:35:24 PM »
Need Akpom off here, complete waste of space. Get Watmore on.

0-1 
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:52:16 PM »
Tav off, Savile on.

There goes our only player with a bit of an idea.
This game should be there for the taking if we calm it down a bit and make sure our passes hit.
