Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2021, 10:49:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day  (Read 610 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 599



View Profile
« on: March 20, 2021, 09:46:09 AM »
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 20, 2021, 09:56:15 AM »
I remember it, shocking scenes, pity that army helicopter wasn't a gun ship. Two lads who werent trained for what happened. The SAS said in similar circumstances they shoot at the mob  to deter them and hang the consequences.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 20, 2021, 09:59:13 AM »
Disgusting scenes.
Pure hatred!!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 20, 2021, 10:01:11 AM »
Crazed Mob mentality, like some third world country..
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 599



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 20, 2021, 10:05:17 AM »
I was told by someone who served there at the time they probably didn't shoot at them as they probably thought they'd only get a good pasting. 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 507



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: March 20, 2021, 10:33:12 AM »
One of the most hideous episodes in that long war. Fuck em. Both sides
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 218


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: March 20, 2021, 10:43:08 AM »
Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: March 20, 2021, 11:42:44 AM »
Quote from: towz on March 20, 2021, 10:43:08 AM
Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days
Some of the ex nationalists are muttering about a resurgence if  the hard border becomes a reality.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 032


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: March 20, 2021, 11:44:51 AM »
Just read about it. Awful.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 849



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: March 20, 2021, 03:23:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 20, 2021, 11:44:51 AM
Just read about it. Awful.

Didn't you already know about it?

 

You great big ignorant libtard twat.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 032


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: March 20, 2021, 03:27:40 PM »
No.


I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez   :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 849



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: March 20, 2021, 03:32:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 20, 2021, 03:27:40 PM
No.


I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez   :bc:

He's a fucking charlatan currently cowering from his wife, needles and other people.

 :wanker:

Being constantly bummed in his formative years at St Tigs has created a wreck of a man. 

 lost

The only other thing he learnt there was how to toast crumpets correctly.  Using one of them long fork things like what you see in films about posh public schoolboys and that.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 032


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: March 20, 2021, 03:34:44 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 849



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 20, 2021, 03:35:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 20, 2021, 03:34:44 PM


 sshhh
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 568


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: March 20, 2021, 03:48:48 PM »
I REMEMBER WATCHING IT ON T.V SICKENING  :unlike:
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 142


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: March 20, 2021, 07:21:35 PM »
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 849



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: March 20, 2021, 07:42:11 PM »
Fucking adams and co should have been hung.

Never surrender to the cunts.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 588


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: March 20, 2021, 11:26:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on March 20, 2021, 03:48:48 PM
I REMEMBER WATCHING IT ON T.V SICKENING  :unlike:

Yes me too, fucking animals
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: March 20, 2021, 11:31:53 PM »
Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someone  :gaz:
It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: March 20, 2021, 11:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:31:53 PM
Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someone  :gaz:
It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.
Unbelievable they were greeted as saviours,, my aunt's brother in law was shot and wounded in  N.I in 1974 whilst in the army, Southbank lad. He brought rubber bullets and rounds home,( can't remember if they were live .50 cal and 7.26 ),
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: March 20, 2021, 11:45:54 PM »
A school friend of mine did a tour, survived and came home on leave only to be killed in a motorbike accident outside Hadrian house in Eston  souey
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: March 20, 2021, 11:51:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:45:54 PM
A school friend of mine did a tour, survived and came home on leave only to be killed in a motorbike accident outside Hadrian house in Eston  souey
You're a peters lad, did the army come recruiting when you were there, they did us in 5th year, they said if you joined you could go to  Ireland is that a problem because you're Catholics,no one give a fuck.😄😃
Big Mick Mc went into the house hold cavalry, did all the ceremonial stuff, horse riding ect, a few lads navy , not sure how many joined all in.
 
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: March 20, 2021, 11:56:27 PM »
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 507



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:20:03 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:56:27 PM
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey

I did that as well
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:21:26 AM »
Good man
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 876


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:24:28 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:56:27 PM
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey
Not good enough for the peters eh., and the sweepings hereditary.😂
I was in the scouts for a bit.💪
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 599



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 08:29:33 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on March 20, 2021, 07:21:35 PM
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british


They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.

To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just. 
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 142


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:29:33 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 20, 2021, 07:21:35 PM
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british


They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.

To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just. 

People were going mental on Twitter cos the PSNI had a zoom with him same day of anniversry  lost

Seen all the comments  souey

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChiefConPSNI/status/1372626597367459842
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 375



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 AM »
Was chilling viewing. I remember a few weeks later we played man city at ayresome park and car full of man citys fans got trapped on one of the side streets and boro fans had swarmed all over it, jumping on the roof and trying to kick the windscreen in. Somebody jokingly shouted "IRA" and it seemed to have a sobering effect and people started to just slip away instead
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 599



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:49:22 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:29:33 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 20, 2021, 07:21:35 PM
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british


They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.

To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just. 

People were going mental on Twitter cos the PSNI had a zoom with him same day of anniversry  lost

Seen all the comments  souey

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChiefConPSNI/status/1372626597367459842

Unbelievably insensitive and unjust, to think these people are responsible for policing.
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 142


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:19:58 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:49:22 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:29:33 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on March 20, 2021, 07:21:35 PM
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british


They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.

To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just. 

People were going mental on Twitter cos the PSNI had a zoom with him same day of anniversry  lost

Seen all the comments  souey

https://mobile.twitter.com/ChiefConPSNI/status/1372626597367459842

Unbelievably insensitive and unjust, to think these people are responsible for policing.

All about appeasemant mate   :unlike:

So they don't start up the conflict again  lost

Maguire set up crji as an alternative to psni.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 585


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:43:06 AM »
Credit to the priest who tried to intervene.

(Matty and Clem - not on this thread you stupid little cunts)
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 