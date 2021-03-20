|
Jimmy Cooper
|
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently
Not good enough for the peters eh., and the sweepings hereditary.😂
I was in the scouts for a bit.💪
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
T_Bone
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car
Their fairness counted for nothing in the end
Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs
Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british
They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.
To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just.
People were going mental on Twitter cos the PSNI had a zoom with him same day of anniversry
Seen all the comments https://mobile.twitter.com/ChiefConPSNI/status/1372626597367459842
Unbelievably insensitive and unjust, to think these people are responsible for policing.
All about appeasemant mate
So they don't start up the conflict again
Maguire set up crji as an alternative to psni.
