Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 876





The ace face.





Posts: 24 876The ace face. Re: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day « Reply #1 on: March 20, 2021, 09:56:15 AM » I remember it, shocking scenes, pity that army helicopter wasn't a gun ship. Two lads who werent trained for what happened. The SAS said in similar circumstances they shoot at the mob to deter them and hang the consequences. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 849







Posts: 15 849 Re: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day « Reply #11 on: March 20, 2021, 03:32:56 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on March 20, 2021, 03:27:40 PM





I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez

No.I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez

He's a fucking charlatan currently cowering from his wife, needles and other people.







Being constantly bummed in his formative years at St Tigs has created a wreck of a man.







The only other thing he learnt there was how to toast crumpets correctly. Using one of them long fork things like what you see in films about posh public schoolboys and that.



He's a fucking charlatan currently cowering from his wife, needles and other people.Being constantly bummed in his formative years at St Tigs has created a wreck of a man.The only other thing he learnt there was how to toast crumpets correctly. Using one of them long fork things like what you see in films about posh public schoolboys and that. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 694





Posts: 14 694 Re: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day « Reply #18 on: March 20, 2021, 11:31:53 PM »

It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally. Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someoneIt certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 876





The ace face.





Posts: 24 876The ace face. Re: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day « Reply #19 on: March 20, 2021, 11:42:36 PM » Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:31:53 PM

It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.

Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someoneIt certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.







Unbelievable they were greeted as saviours,, my aunt's brother in law was shot and wounded in N.I in 1974 whilst in the army, Southbank lad. He brought rubber bullets and rounds home,( can't remember if they were live .50 cal and 7.26 ), Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 876





The ace face.





Posts: 24 876The ace face. Re: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day « Reply #21 on: March 20, 2021, 11:51:36 PM » Quote from: Robbso on March 20, 2021, 11:45:54 PM

A school friend of mine did a tour, survived and came home on leave only to be killed in a motorbike accident outside Hadrian house in Eston

Big Mick Mc went into the house hold cavalry, did all the ceremonial stuff, horse riding ect, a few lads navy , not sure how many joined all in.

You're a peters lad, did the army come recruiting when you were there, they did us in 5th year, they said if you joined you could go to Ireland is that a problem because you're Catholics,no one give a fuck.😄😃Big Mick Mc went into the house hold cavalry, did all the ceremonial stuff, horse riding ect, a few lads navy , not sure how many joined all in. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "