March 21, 2021, 09:44:54 AM
Author Topic: 33 years ago today - lets remember Crpls Wood and Howes. A horrible day
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 09:46:09 AM »
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 AM »
I remember it, shocking scenes, pity that army helicopter wasn't a gun ship. Two lads who werent trained for what happened. The SAS said in similar circumstances they shoot at the mob  to deter them and hang the consequences.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 AM »
Disgusting scenes.
Pure hatred!!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 AM »
Crazed Mob mentality, like some third world country..
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 AM »
I was told by someone who served there at the time they probably didn't shoot at them as they probably thought they'd only get a good pasting. 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 AM »
One of the most hideous episodes in that long war. Fuck em. Both sides
towz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 AM »
Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:43:08 AM
Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days
Some of the ex nationalists are muttering about a resurgence if  the hard border becomes a reality.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 AM »
Just read about it. Awful.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:23:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:44:51 AM
Just read about it. Awful.

Didn't you already know about it?

 

You great big ignorant libtard twat.

 
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:27:40 PM »
No.


I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez   :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:32:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:27:40 PM
No.


I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez   :bc:

He's a fucking charlatan currently cowering from his wife, needles and other people.

 :wanker:

Being constantly bummed in his formative years at St Tigs has created a wreck of a man. 

 lost

The only other thing he learnt there was how to toast crumpets correctly.  Using one of them long fork things like what you see in films about posh public schoolboys and that.

 
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:35:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:34:44 PM


 sshhh
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:48:48 PM »
I REMEMBER WATCHING IT ON T.V SICKENING  :unlike:
T_Bone
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:21:35 PM »
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:42:11 PM »
Fucking adams and co should have been hung.

Never surrender to the cunts.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 03:48:48 PM
I REMEMBER WATCHING IT ON T.V SICKENING  :unlike:

Yes me too, fucking animals
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 PM »
Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someone  :gaz:
It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:31:53 PM
Im shocked it was so long ago. If they showed footage like that on the news these days some drippy fuckers would complain about it offending someone  :gaz:
It certainly showed the animals up for what they are. To think it was the catholics who asked for the British army to protect them originally.
Unbelievable they were greeted as saviours,, my aunt's brother in law was shot and wounded in  N.I in 1974 whilst in the army, Southbank lad. He brought rubber bullets and rounds home,( can't remember if they were live .50 cal and 7.26 ),
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:45:54 PM »
A school friend of mine did a tour, survived and came home on leave only to be killed in a motorbike accident outside Hadrian house in Eston  souey
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:45:54 PM
A school friend of mine did a tour, survived and came home on leave only to be killed in a motorbike accident outside Hadrian house in Eston  souey
You're a peters lad, did the army come recruiting when you were there, they did us in 5th year, they said if you joined you could go to  Ireland is that a problem because you're Catholics,no one give a fuck.😄😃
Big Mick Mc went into the house hold cavalry, did all the ceremonial stuff, horse riding ect, a few lads navy , not sure how many joined all in.
 
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 PM »
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:20:03 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:56:27 PM
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey

I did that as well
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:21:26 AM »
Good man
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:24:28 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:56:27 PM
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently  monkey
Not good enough for the peters eh., and the sweepings hereditary.😂
I was in the scouts for a bit.💪
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:29:33 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:21:35 PM
Still don't know why they didn't shoot the fenian cunts that surrounded the car  lost

Their fairness counted for nothing in the end  :unlike:

Press sugar coated what really happened, they had eyes gouged out, dragged over a spiky fence and their cocks chopped off and shoved in their gobs  souey

Photos say it al https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/search/mob-lynching-of-2-british


They probably did not think they'd be executed are what squaddies think. They also think if the same situation arose again then they'd shoot the fuckers.

To think one of those who butchered these men now works for PSNI. Not sure how that is just. 
