|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
I never went to the Peters, I ended up at sacred heart. I was always joining the navy, I idolised my old fella who served on minesweepers in WW2. I made my mind up when I was about 10 and joined when I was 16 and 3 months.
Stole some valour apparently
Not good enough for the peters eh., and the sweepings hereditary.😂
I was in the scouts for a bit.💪
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|