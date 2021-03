"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

I remember it, shocking scenes, pity that army helicopter wasn't a gun ship. Two lads who werent trained for what happened. The SAS said in similar circumstances they shoot at the mob to deter them and hang the consequences.

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

I was told by someone who served there at the time they probably didn't shoot at them as they probably thought they'd only get a good pasting.

One of the most hideous episodes in that long war. Fuck ‘em. Both sides

Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Some of the ex nationalists are muttering about a resurgence if the hard border becomes a reality.

Lets hope there's never a return to those dark days

Didn't you already know about it?You great big ignorant libtard twat.

No.I know absolutely everything there is to know about everything else in the world though. Even more than Tez