MrPorkandbean
A is for the Acklam with the longest bar in town
B is for the Baltic theyve gone and knocked it down
C is for the Cannon up on Cannon Street
D is for Devonport the place to meet
Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
E is for the Erimus the Boros motto
F is for the Feversham the place to go
G is for the Green Howard with a VC behind the bar
H is for the Halfpenny lousy jar
I is for the Imperial we had an empire
J is for the Junction by the steelworks fire
K is for the King Billy the William IV
L is for the Leviathan, giant of the North
Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
M is for the Masham in the name of MacCoy
N is for the Navigation no place for boys
O is for Old Queen Vic down Doggy way
P is fo the Palmerston a Priminister they say
Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
Q is for the Queen Vic South Bank finest Inn
R is for the Robin Hood the place of sin
S is for the Steampacket if you were in the know
T is for the Talbot where the folkies go
Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
U is for the Unionist Socialists beware
V is for the Voulnteer if ya dare
W is for the Welly the bloody thing still there
X is for the Royal Exchange i had to cheat
Y is for the Yellow Rose where you had to meet
Z is for the Zetland with Victorian tiles...the best bloody pub for miles
Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew