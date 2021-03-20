Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: A-Z of Boro pubs for the younger members
« on: Today at 02:56:41 AM »
A is for the Acklam with the longest bar in town
B is for the Baltic theyve gone and knocked it down
C is for the Cannon up on Cannon Street
D is for Devonport the place to meet

Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

E is for the Erimus the Boros motto
F is for the Feversham the place to go
G is for the Green Howard with a VC behind the bar
H is for the Halfpenny lousy jar

I is for the Imperial we had an empire
J is for the Junction by the steelworks fire
K is for the King Billy the William IV
L is for the Leviathan, giant of the North

Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

M is for the Masham in the name of MacCoy
N is for the Navigation no place for boys
O is for Old Queen Vic down Doggy way
P is fo the Palmerston a Priminister they say

Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

Q is for the Queen Vic South Bank finest Inn
R is for the Robin Hood the place of sin
S is for the Steampacket if you were in the know
T is for the Talbot where the folkies go

Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

U is for the Unionist Socialists beware
V is for the Voulnteer if ya dare
W is for the Welly the bloody thing still there
X is for the Royal Exchange i had to cheat
Y is for the Yellow Rose where you had to meet
Z is for the Zetland with Victorian tiles...the best bloody pub for miles

Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
We fired the furnaces and built the ships too
We couldnt do without a cleveland brew
