A-Z of Boro pubs for the younger members « on: Today at 02:56:41 AM » A is for the Acklam with the longest bar in town

B is for the Baltic theyve gone and knocked it down

C is for the Cannon up on Cannon Street

D is for Devonport the place to meet



Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew



E is for the Erimus the Boros motto

F is for the Feversham the place to go

G is for the Green Howard with a VC behind the bar

H is for the Halfpenny lousy jar



I is for the Imperial we had an empire

J is for the Junction by the steelworks fire

K is for the King Billy the William IV

L is for the Leviathan, giant of the North



Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew



M is for the Masham in the name of MacCoy

N is for the Navigation no place for boys

O is for Old Queen Vic down Doggy way

P is fo the Palmerston a Priminister they say



Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew



Q is for the Queen Vic South Bank finest Inn

R is for the Robin Hood the place of sin

S is for the Steampacket if you were in the know

T is for the Talbot where the folkies go



Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew



U is for the Unionist Socialists beware

V is for the Voulnteer if ya dare

W is for the Welly the bloody thing still there

X is for the Royal Exchange i had to cheat

Y is for the Yellow Rose where you had to meet

Z is for the Zetland with Victorian tiles...the best bloody pub for miles



Chorus: We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

We fired the furnaces and built the ships too

We couldnt do without a cleveland brew

