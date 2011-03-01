Wee_Willie

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 AM » It's a good job Brexit happened and weren't relying on the fuckwits in the EU who are effectively committing genocide on their own people (again for the Germans) as part of their petty tit for tat strategy.

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 AM » I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:21:53 PM » Got to take your hat off to the tories and the NHS.....844000 vaccienes yesterday. All you pro EU and globalist lads out there must be spitting feathers on how our govt are getting it right. Hopefully ban flights for the next 12 months and keep the circulation of expenditure within the UK.

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #64 on: Today at 12:22:44 PM »

All this after Boris said in 2019 we will not be cutting our armed services in any form

We live in dangerous times, with the likes of ISIS, Islamist fanatics all over the world and increased threats from more and more terrorist organisations.

Fuckwits!! Its looking likely they will reduce the army numbers by 10000, to 70000, I thinks thats the first time in 200 years the army has had less than 80000, the Royal Marines will be doing more special forces duties, where does that leave the SAS and SBS?All this after Boris said in 2019 we will not be cutting our armed services in any formWe live in dangerous times, with the likes of ISIS, Islamist fanatics all over the world and increased threats from more and more terrorist organisations.Fuckwits!!

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #65 on: Today at 12:31:36 PM » As I've got older I have zero understanding why we trot round the world with our forces. Who is a threat to this country? Not ISIS, other than terrorism, and the popularity of that in amongst impressionable young Muslims seems to be because we interfere in stuff that doesn't concern us, support Israel's policies in Palestine, and dropping bombs on schools in Bagdhad etc



Fighting terrorism is not the job of the traditional armed forces. I don't believe in the expression 'protecting Britain's interests', it's a crock of shit. If some mad bastard takes over Saudi (well, even madder), who gives a shit? We'll buy from Iran, or Iraq or wherever



Just have a home defence force.

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #66 on: Today at 12:58:22 PM » We need a strong defence force. Cutting it makes us weaker and gives loonies more confidence. Most nations were in awe of the British military. Not any more.

They dont just fight wars, they are deployed all over the world for numerous different reasons.

The ace face.





Re: You Tory lads « Reply #67 on: Today at 01:26:02 PM » On teletext thing this morning they want are cutting 10000 personnel but more ships and subs and drones better equipment and more funding for cyber defence. Presumably done in conference with defence chiefs.

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #69 on: Today at 02:09:25 PM »



Who the fuck sanctioned your parole.

The ace face.





Re: You Tory lads « Reply #71 on: Today at 03:03:35 PM »



Who the fuck sanctioned your parole.

Hes right though, just drone the fuckers into the dust. or lob a few missiles from one of the subs SAS lads can finish off.Save putting personnel at risk, job done.😎

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #72 on: Today at 03:29:17 PM » Fucking hell a churchillian style speech there coulby