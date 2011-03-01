Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2021, 12:59:47 PM
Author Topic: You Tory lads  (Read 1010 times)
Robbso
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 AM »
Morning lads
Wee_Willie
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 AM »
It's a good job Brexit happened and weren't relying on the fuckwits in the EU who are effectively committing genocide on their own people (again for the Germans) as part of their petty tit for tat strategy.
towz
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 20, 2021, 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert
Robbso
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 AM »
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.
El Capitan
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:34:27 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 20, 2021, 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert



Classic cardigan technique, that one. Still, at least hes not resorting to insulting your wife this time






Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 AM »
getalongs in action  :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:40:17 AM
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.



Dont tell crocket that  monkey :meltdown:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 12:40:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:34:27 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 20, 2021, 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert
Haven't moved a goal post,  As I've already posted you read what you wanted into my post. Still you've got your winner Mathew to back you up so you mus be right.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:57:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:47:07 AM





I wonder whatever happened to Mido.

 oleary
John Theone
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:58:00 PM »
 :mido:
Robbso
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 PM »
And the gun loving Yankee steve
Micksgrill
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:21:53 PM »
Got to take your hat off to the tories and the NHS.....844000 vaccienes yesterday.    All you pro EU and globalist lads out there must be spitting feathers on how our govt are getting it right.   Hopefully ban flights for the next 12 months and keep the circulation of expenditure within the UK.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:05:59 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 09:21:53 PM
Got to take your hat off to the tories and the NHS.....844000 vaccienes yesterday.    All you pro EU and globalist lads out there must be spitting feathers on how our govt are getting it right.   Hopefully ban flights for the next 12 months and keep the circulation of expenditure within the UK.

Comedy gold, apart from the vaccines
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:42:38 AM »
Thought all the lefties wanted a smaller military budget.
Robbso
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:22:44 PM »
Its looking likely they will reduce the army numbers by 10000, to 70000, I thinks thats the first time in 200 years the army has had less than 80000, the Royal Marines will be doing more special forces duties, where does that leave the SAS and SBS?
All this after Boris said in 2019 we will not be cutting our armed services in any form souey
We live in dangerous times, with the likes of ISIS, Islamist fanatics all over the world and increased threats from more and more terrorist organisations.
Fuckwits!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:31:36 PM »
As I've got older I have zero understanding why we trot round the world with our forces. Who is a threat to this country? Not ISIS, other than terrorism, and the popularity of that in amongst impressionable young Muslims seems to be because we interfere in stuff that doesn't concern us, support Israel's policies in Palestine, and dropping bombs on schools in Bagdhad etc

Fighting terrorism is not the job of the traditional armed forces. I don't believe in the expression 'protecting Britain's interests', it's a crock of shit. If some mad bastard takes over Saudi (well, even madder), who gives a shit? We'll buy from Iran, or Iraq or wherever

Just have a home defence force.
Robbso
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:58:22 PM »
We need a strong defence force. Cutting it makes us weaker and gives loonies more confidence. Most nations were in awe of the British military. Not any more.
They dont just fight wars, they are deployed all over the world for numerous different reasons.
