March 21, 2021, 10:21:48 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You Tory lads
Author
Topic: You Tory lads (Read 851 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 10:08:53 AM »
Morning lads
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 598
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 10:12:31 AM »
It's a good job Brexit happened and weren't relying on the fuckwits in the EU who are effectively committing genocide on their own people (again for the Germans) as part of their petty tit for tat strategy.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 218
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 10:34:27 AM »
Goalpost relocation expert
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 10:40:17 AM »
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 032
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 10:47:07 AM »
Classic cardigan technique, that one. Still, at least hes not resorting to insulting your wife this time
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 598
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 10:48:43 AM »
getalongs in action
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 032
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:52:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:40:17 AM
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.
Dont tell crocket that
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 872
The ace face.
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 12:40:27 PM »
Haven't moved a goal post, As I've already posted you read what you wanted into my post. Still you've got your winner Mathew to back you up so you mus be right.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 849
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 04:57:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:47:07 AM
I wonder whatever happened to Mido.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
John Theone
Online
Posts: 217
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 04:58:00 PM »
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 05:11:23 PM »
And the gun loving Yankee steve
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 106
Re: You Tory lads
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 09:21:53 PM »
Got to take your hat off to the tories and the NHS.....844000 vaccienes yesterday. All you pro EU and globalist lads out there must be spitting feathers on how our govt are getting it right. Hopefully ban flights for the next 12 months and keep the circulation of expenditure within the UK.
Logged
Loading...