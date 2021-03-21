Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: You Tory lads  (Read 721 times)
Robbso
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:08:53 AM »
Morning lads
Wee_Willie
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:12:31 AM »
It's a good job Brexit happened and weren't relying on the fuckwits in the EU who are effectively committing genocide on their own people (again for the Germans) as part of their petty tit for tat strategy.
towz
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:34:27 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert
Robbso
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:40:17 AM »
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.
El Capitan
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:47:07 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:34:27 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert



Classic cardigan technique, that one. Still, at least hes not resorting to insulting your wife this time






Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:48:43 AM »
getalongs in action  :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:52:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:40:17 AM
I didnt realise anyone had cured COVID to be honest.



Dont tell crocket that  monkey :meltdown:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:40:27 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:34:27 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 10:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:01:56 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 09:49:56 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:03 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:58:29 PM
Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid,

You fucking stupid cunt, the NHS cured covid because it would have been political suicide for Boris and co. to try to farm  vaccination out to their cronies (like they did with PPE and track and trace). Everything that fat cunt has touched has turned to shite, but yeah go on, vote him in again next chance you get you stupid cunts
Seems you're the stupid cunt (again,) as . ever the drunken farang doesn't follow the post., That's the message the Tories will put out and people will swallow it,it's not my belief.Youre very concerned about the future of a country you deserted, what's it to you.


That's not what you said though you infuriating pilllock
Yeah it was.you have just read it as support for Boris because of your dislike of me and the tone of my posts, your problem not mine. How come I've sent from daft cunt to Pollock, that's a step down.😄♥️

Goalpost relocation expert
Haven't moved a goal post,  As I've already posted you read what you wanted into my post. Still you've got your winner Mathew to back you up so you mus be right.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
