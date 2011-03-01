|
MrPorkandbean
|
Stop it.
Youre a diplomat
No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.
Mr International Businessman. Huzzzahhhhh
Nah not really, I was a rent boy for years, lived on the streets, hooked on coke. You know how it is mucker
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
God yes. Oh god, yes
Jimmy Cooper
|
Tell an x serviceman, less men
men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.
Just said to mrs bellend tonight as we watched a five man squad clear a building in training, Watch the Chinese fuck up this theory by sending 600,000 men over a hillside 😂
You don't need to clear building, just blow the fucker up with a drone, the five lads can sit and watch while having a brew.Any tiddleys turn up, drone them to fuck as well, job done home for supper.🥮
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
MrPorkandbean
|
So what is our typical subconscious image of a Socialist? They always seem to be someone like Corbyn who lives in a house or flat with thousands of books around on Russia, Communism, and they live with bum crack hair and bad breath. And then they wear a beige jacket, go to a pub, drink two pints and discuss everyone elses drinking habits whilst they stroke their bollocks, and then they go to the local Middlesbrough Socialist evening, where they chat to people who think they know the area more than you do and dig up local archives and post it on Facebook. Then they get noticed who have no talent whatsoever. And ya know what?? These left wing twats are now talking down to ya, and their making big money, on the basis they believe in their heads that Teesside loves them. Time to kick the fanzine, Rob and Bob and Rita too into touch....they have had your eyes out!
Jimmy Cooper
|
Probably right but why have you put it on my post,I've been banned off flyme for years.😄
Spidoolie
|
Tell an x serviceman, less men
men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.
He who wins battles loses wars! Someone said that in history. There was a drone outside my kitchen the other night. Good job I wasn't turning Japenese with my trousers around my ankles whilst the wife was upstairs. These drones are a nightmare, gone are the days of a cheeky thumbsuck and wank whilst the wife is out!
technology wins wars now not numbers.?????????????????????????????????
All the technology in the world didn't result in a satisfactory outcome in Iraq or Afghanistan, boots on the ground are essential. Technology is a brilliant supporting asset but well trained boots are most important.
Atomic Dog
|
