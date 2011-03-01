Robbso

Posts: 14 686 You Tory lads « on: Yesterday at 12:19:03 AM » And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 180 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:19:46 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:19:03 AM And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.





What's a Tory lad? Moreso, what makes you believe that I or anyone else that shares a view of anti socialism is a Conservative?

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 180 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:24:07 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:22:49 AM Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.

Robbso

Posts: 14 686 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:24:50 AM »

What is a Tory lad.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 855The ace face. Re: You Tory lads « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:26:29 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:19:03 AM And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.



The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.

The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.

( My niece's lad has just joined the rn as a aircraft engineer technician, he's supposed to do a degree and a commission, he'd better, I told him all those season cards and burgers weren't presents.🎁)

Robbso

men win wars, not machines. Tell an x serviceman, less men

Robbso

Posts: 14 686 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:38:35 AM » Oh shit, I might find time to read all that on Monday. Have fun with the magic pipe😉 Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 855The ace face. Re: You Tory lads « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:44:09 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 180 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:11:38 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:29:15 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:23:26 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:44:09 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

You don't need to clear building, just blow the fucker up with a drone, the five lads can sit and watch while having a brew.Any tiddleys turn up, drone them to fuck as well, job done home for supper.🥮

So what is our typical subconscious image of a Socialist? They always seem to be someone like Corbyn who lives in a house or flat with thousands of books around on Russia, Communism, and they live with bum crack hair and bad breath. And then they wear a beige jacket, go to a pub, drink two pints and discuss everyone elses drinking habits whilst they stroke their bollocks, and then they go to the local Middlesbrough Socialist evening, where they chat to people who think they know the area more than you do and dig up local archives and post it on Facebook. Then they get noticed who have no talent whatsoever. And ya know what?? These left wing twats are now talking down to ya, and their making big money, on the basis they believe in their heads that Teesside loves them. Time to kick the fanzine, Rob and Bob and Rita too into touch....they have had your eyes out!



Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 585 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:20:13 AM » If the services are going extreme woke then what's the point? Under-trained fannies will not be effective at defending. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 24 855The ace face. Re: You Tory lads « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:27:30 AM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 05:11:38 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:29:15 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:23:26 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:44:09 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

You don't need to clear building, just blow the fucker up with a drone, the five lads can sit and watch while having a brew.Any tiddleys turn up, drone them to fuck as well, job done home for supper.🥮

So what is our typical subconscious image of a Socialist? They always seem to be someone like Corbyn who lives in a house or flat with thousands of books around on Russia, Communism, and they live with bum crack hair and bad breath. And then they wear a beige jacket, go to a pub, drink two pints and discuss everyone elses drinking habits whilst they stroke their bollocks, and then they go to the local Middlesbrough Socialist evening, where they chat to people who think they know the area more than you do and dig up local archives and post it on Facebook. Then they get noticed who have no talent whatsoever. And ya know what?? These left wing twats are now talking down to ya, and their making big money, on the basis they believe in their heads that Teesside loves them. Time to kick the fanzine, Rob and Bob and Rita too into touch....they have had your eyes out!

Probably right but why have you put it on my post,I've been banned off flyme for years.😄





kippers

Posts: 2 772 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 AM » Recruiting is an all time low.

No-one wants to get blown to bits anymore in futile wars. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 330 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:27:31 PM » I'm certainly not a Tory Lad, quite the reverse. Like so many on Teesside I was a Labour voter (actually a member for many years and worse before that). But like everyone else one policy is not a deal-breaker/maker on who you'll vote for.



People tend to pick the party which is 'best fit' for their personal circumstances and for most people in this area at the moment that's not Labour. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Always instinctively voted labour but not any more, they are now an out of touch minority and gender issue party of liberal middle class fuckwits, Who can forget Allan Johnson''s condemnation of Corbyn and landsman on election night while a smirking George poOsbourne looked on. Starmer has no personality and is too scared to make a make a decision of any consequence. Boris will win the next election because he has more broad appeal, got Brexit done, cured covid, onwards and upwards and the electorate will buy into it, and why not. Start spreading govt around the country, build up the infrastructure job done.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 4 942 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:00:57 PM » Labour could easily lose Harlepool. Next to go will be Middlesbroughs utter waste of space MP. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 686 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:12:26 PM » We had, if not the best certainly one of the best armed forces in the world. That useless twat corbyn appeared apathetic at best about our forces, that was one of the many reasons the working class vote deserted him. Now this lot are set on weakening a once great armed forces even more. Id expect a decent opposition to fight tooth and nail to oppose this but I know fine well that useless cunt Starmer will do fuck all. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 180 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 02:18:17 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 02:12:26 PM

We had, if not the best certainly one of the best armed forces in the world. That useless twat corbyn appeared apathetic at best about our forces, that was one of the many reasons the working class vote deserted him. Now this lot are set on weakening a once great armed forces even more. Id expect a decent opposition to fight tooth and nail to oppose this but I know fine well that useless cunt Starmer will do fuck all.

The recent announcement of budget increase for shipbuilding, space, cyber, research is welcomed. We are still the second biggest military spender in NATO, and we are living in dangerous times, but the days of boots on the ground are over. Look at Salisbury on our own home soil.

Rutters

Posts: 330 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 02:47:53 PM » The really frustrating thing about TLP is that it's inertia is so easy to solve.



Just do what it says on the tin. Advocate for the entire working class rather that subsections of it. Drop the conspiracy race and gender theories. Deal with need not immutable characteristics. The Red wall will soon rebuild and 'Blue Labour' will return to red.



The major obstacle, of course, is that particular Identities have grown accustomed to their victimhood status and the benefits that brings. Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 45 013 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:05:03 PM » Youre not a fan of black people, we get it Rutters. No need to disguise it behind long waffling paragraphs Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Spidoolie

Posts: 139 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 04:06:32 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 12:47:41 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:44:09 AM Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

He who wins battles loses wars! Someone said that in history. There was a drone outside my kitchen the other night. Good job I wasn't turning Japenese with my trousers around my ankles whilst the wife was upstairs. These drones are a nightmare, gone are the days of a cheeky thumbsuck and wank whilst the wife is out!

technology wins wars now not numbers.?????????????????????????????????





All the technology in the world didn't result in a satisfactory outcome in Iraq or Afghanistan, boots on the ground are essential. Technology is a brilliant supporting asset but well trained boots are most important. technology wins wars now not numbers.?????????????????????????????????All the technology in the world didn't result in a satisfactory outcome in Iraq or Afghanistan, boots on the ground are essential. Technology is a brilliant supporting asset but well trained boots are most important. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 502 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #38 on: Today at 12:33:28 AM » Terrain fucks technology. Fancy going into Myanmar or mebbe back to Vietnam?



Terrain fucks technology. Fancy going into Myanmar or mebbe back to Vietnam?

How do you even navigate. Imagine a Russian armoured brigade in Spencerbeck if they didnt know the door colour code - the Normanby lads would come out of manholes and fuck em up with 1970s Carling glasses

Robbso

Posts: 14 686 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #39 on: Today at 12:35:11 AM » The experts have read about it on google. This is a very dangerous path. Logged