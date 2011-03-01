Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 You Tory lads « on: Today at 12:19:03 AM » And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.

Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:46 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:19:03 AM And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.





What's a Tory lad? Moreso, what makes you believe that I or anyone else that shares a view of anti socialism is a Conservative? What's a Tory lad? Moreso, what makes you believe that I or anyone else that shares a view of anti socialism is a Conservative? « Last Edit: Today at 12:21:45 AM by MrPorkandbean » Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:07 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM Youre a diplomat

Stop it.Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker. No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:50 AM »

Original post

What is a Tory lad. Oh and that was a terrible edit.Original postWhat is a Tory lad. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: You Tory lads « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:29 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:19:03 AM And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.



The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.

( My niece's lad has just joined the rn as a aircraft engineer technician, he's supposed to do a degree and a commission, he'd better, I told him all those season cards and burgers weren't presents.🎁) The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.( My niece's lad has just joined the rn as a aircraft engineer technician, he's supposed to do a degree and a commission, he'd better, I told him all those season cards and burgers weren't presents.🎁) Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:24 AM » men win wars, not machines. Tell an x serviceman, less menmen win wars, not machines. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:31 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:24:50 AM

Original post

What is a Tory lad.

Oh and that was a terrible edit.Original postWhat is a Tory lad.

I think what I'm trying to get at mucker is. Well, where do I start? If I or anyone else has an opposing view to the left or Socialism, we/I are classed as Tories. Political thinking isn't just about blue and red, or even yellow. It's far too deep for anyone with a modicum of integrity or belief. You see, I like people who class themselves as Socialists, because they believe in something better. And for anyone to believe in something better is a good thing right? But it's ill thought out, its never worked, and it relies heavily on everyone contributing to this utopian goal of socialism, and the irony is we are all not the same. So, with that in mind, does that make the Socialist to believe I am a Fascist or dare i say a 'Tory' (Jesus lets all hide under the stairs). Well, I'm neither, but I do believe in fighting the bullshit that all sides spread, and there is much, we are drowning in it. To clasp the rail and tie yourself to a political belief and dogmatically defend it is madness. However, I still love you and 3 point tomorrow x I think what I'm trying to get at mucker is. Well, where do I start? If I or anyone else has an opposing view to the left or Socialism, we/I are classed as Tories. Political thinking isn't just about blue and red, or even yellow. It's far too deep for anyone with a modicum of integrity or belief. You see, I like people who class themselves as Socialists, because they believe in something better. And for anyone to believe in something better is a good thing right? But it's ill thought out, its never worked, and it relies heavily on everyone contributing to this utopian goal of socialism, and the irony is we are all not the same. So, with that in mind, does that make the Socialist to believe I am a Fascist or dare i say a 'Tory' (Jesus lets all hide under the stairs). Well, I'm neither, but I do believe in fighting the bullshit that all sides spread, and there is much, we are drowning in it. To clasp the rail and tie yourself to a political belief and dogmatically defend it is madness. However, I still love you and 3 point tomorrow x Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:38:35 AM » Oh shit, I might find time to read all that on Monday. Have fun with the magic pipe😉 Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: You Tory lads « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

Tell an x serviceman, less menmen win wars, not machines. That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:47:41 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:44:09 AM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

Tell an x serviceman, less menmen win wars, not machines.

That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

He who wins battles loses wars! Someone said that in history. There was a drone outside my kitchen the other night. Good job I wasn't turning Japenese with my trousers around my ankles whilst the wife was upstairs. These drones are a nightmare, gone are the days of a cheeky thumbsuck and wank whilst the wife is out! He who wins battles loses wars! Someone said that in history. There was a drone outside my kitchen the other night. Good job I wasn't turning Japenese with my trousers around my ankles whilst the wife was upstairs. These drones are a nightmare, gone are the days of a cheeky thumbsuck and wank whilst the wife is out! Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:11:38 AM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:29:15 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:23:26 AM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:44:09 AM Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

Tell an x serviceman, less menmen win wars, not machines.

That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

Just said to mrs bellend tonight as we watched a five man squad clear a building in training, Watch the Chinese fuck up this theory by sending 600,000 men over a hillside 😂

Just said to mrs bellend tonight as we watched a five man squad clear a building in training, Watch the Chinese fuck up this theory by sending 600,000 men over a hillside 😂

You don't need to clear building, just blow the fucker up with a drone, the five lads can sit and watch while having a brew.Any tiddleys turn up, drone them to fuck as well, job done home for supper.🥮

So what is our typical subconscious image of a Socialist? They always seem to be someone like Corbyn who lives in a house or flat with thousands of books around on Russia, Communism, and they live with bum crack hair and bad breath. And then they wear a beige jacket, go to a pub, drink two pints and discuss everyone elses drinking habits whilst they stroke their bollocks, and then they go to the local Middlesbrough Socialist evening, where they chat to people who think they know the area more than you do and dig up local archives and post it on Facebook. Then they get noticed who have no talent whatsoever. And ya know what?? These left wing twats are now talking down to ya, and their making big money, on the basis they believe in their heads that Teesside loves them. Time to kick the fanzine, Rob and Bob and Rita too into touch....they have had your eyes out!



So what is our typical subconscious image of a Socialist? They always seem to be someone like Corbyn who lives in a house or flat with thousands of books around on Russia, Communism, and they live with bum crack hair and bad breath. And then they wear a beige jacket, go to a pub, drink two pints and discuss everyone elses drinking habits whilst they stroke their bollocks, and then they go to the local Middlesbrough Socialist evening, where they chat to people who think they know the area more than you do and dig up local archives and post it on Facebook. Then they get noticed who have no talent whatsoever. And ya know what?? These left wing twats are now talking down to ya, and their making big money, on the basis they believe in their heads that Teesside loves them. Time to kick the fanzine, Rob and Bob and Rita too into touch....they have had your eyes out! « Last Edit: Today at 05:21:32 AM by MrPorkandbean » Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 575







Posts: 9 575 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #23 on: Today at 07:20:13 AM » If the services are going extreme woke then what's the point? Under-trained fannies will not be effective at defending. Logged