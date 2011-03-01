Robbso

Posts: 14 655 You Tory lads « on: Today at 12:19:03 AM » And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.

MrPorkandbean

Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:19:03 AM And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.

What's a Tory lad? Moreso, what makes you believe that I or anyone else that shares a view of anti socialism is a Conservative?





« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:45 AM by MrPorkandbean » Logged

MrPorkandbean

Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM Youre a diplomat

Stop it.

Stop it.Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker. No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker. Logged

Robbso

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:50 AM »

Original post

What is a Tory lad. Oh and that was a terrible edit.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: You Tory lads « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:29 AM »

The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.



The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.

( My niece's lad has just joined the rn as a aircraft engineer technician, he's supposed to do a degree and a commission, he'd better, I told him all those season cards and burgers weren't presents.🎁)

Robbso

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:24 AM » men win wars, not machines. Tell an x serviceman, less men

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 178 Re: You Tory lads « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:31 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:24:50 AM

Original post

What is a Tory lad.

Oh and that was a terrible edit.Original postWhat is a Tory lad.

I think what I'm trying to get at mucker is. Well, where do I start? If I or anyone else has an opposing view to the left or Socialism, we/I are classed as Tories. Political thinking isn't just about blue and red, or even yellow. It's far too deep for anyone with a modicum of integrity or belief. You see, I like people who class themselves as Socialists, because they believe in something better. And for anyone to believe in something better is a good thing right? But it's ill thought out, its never worked, and it relies heavily on everyone contributing to this utopian goal of socialism, and the irony is we are all not the same. So, with that in mind, does that make the Socialist to believe I am a Fascist or dare i say a 'Tory' (Jesus lets all hide under the stairs). Well, I'm neither, but I do believe in fighting the bullshit that all sides spread, and there is much, we are drowning in it. To clasp the rail and tie yourself to a political belief and dogmatically defend it is madness. However, I still love you and 3 point tomorrow x I think what I'm trying to get at mucker is. Well, where do I start? If I or anyone else has an opposing view to the left or Socialism, we/I are classed as Tories. Political thinking isn't just about blue and red, or even yellow. It's far too deep for anyone with a modicum of integrity or belief. You see, I like people who class themselves as Socialists, because they believe in something better. And for anyone to believe in something better is a good thing right? But it's ill thought out, its never worked, and it relies heavily on everyone contributing to this utopian goal of socialism, and the irony is we are all not the same. So, with that in mind, does that make the Socialist to believe I am a Fascist or dare i say a 'Tory' (Jesus lets all hide under the stairs). Well, I'm neither, but I do believe in fighting the bullshit that all sides spread, and there is much, we are drowning in it. To clasp the rail and tie yourself to a political belief and dogmatically defend it is madness. However, I still love you and 3 point tomorrow x Logged

Robbso

Re: You Tory lads « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:38:35 AM » Oh shit, I might find time to read all that on Monday. Have fun with the magic pipe😉

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Re: You Tory lads « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM men win wars, not machines.

Tell an x serviceman, less men

Tell an x serviceman, less menmen win wars, not machines. That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "