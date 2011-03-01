Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 01:57:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: You Tory lads  (Read 101 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:19:03 AM »
And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:46 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:19:03 AM
And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.


What's a Tory lad? Moreso, what makes you believe that I or anyone else that shares a view of anti socialism is a Conservative?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:45 AM by MrPorkandbean » Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:22:49 AM »
Stop it. Youre a diplomat
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:24:07 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM
Stop it. Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:50 AM »
Oh and that was a terrible edit.
Original post
What is a Tory lad. mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 817


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:29 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:19:03 AM
And patriots, Bozza and his cronies are going to decimate the armed forces. Again. Google is your friend, have a look over the last 40 years and see what the conservatives have done for our countries security when they get in power.

The argument is less men better equipment, drones over planes ect. Why did they build two carriers we didn't need and can't afford to use properly. Didn't they have to borrow some planes off the yanks because ours didn't fit.
 ( My niece's lad has just joined the rn as a aircraft engineer technician, he's supposed to do a degree and a commission, he'd better, I told him all those season cards and burgers weren't presents.🎁)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:24 AM »
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:31 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:24:50 AM
Oh and that was a terrible edit.
Original post
What is a Tory lad. mcl

I think what I'm trying to get at mucker is. Well, where do I start? If I or anyone else has an opposing view to the left or Socialism, we/I are classed as Tories. Political thinking isn't just about blue and red, or even yellow. It's far too deep for anyone with a modicum of integrity or belief. You see, I like people who class themselves as Socialists, because they believe in something better. And for anyone to believe in something better is a good thing right? But it's ill thought out, its never worked, and it relies heavily on everyone contributing to this utopian goal of socialism, and the irony is we are all not the same. So, with that in mind, does that make the Socialist to believe I am a Fascist or dare i say a 'Tory' (Jesus lets all hide under the stairs). Well, I'm neither, but I do believe in fighting the bullshit that all sides spread, and there is much, we are drowning in it. To clasp the rail and tie yourself to a political belief and dogmatically defend it is madness. However, I still love you and 3 point tomorrow x
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:38:35 AM »
Oh shit, I might find time to read all that on Monday. Have fun with the magic pipe😉
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:39:25 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:38:35 AM
Oh shit, I might find time to read all that on Monday. Have fun with the magic pipe😉

You want my number hun?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:40:10 AM »
Shit yeah.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:41:26 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:40:10 AM
Shit yeah.

0800 121 4000 ask for Winston, £1 a minute
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 655


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:42:32 AM »
 
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:43:19 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:42:32 AM


I am a big boy, stop flirting with me
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 817


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:47:41 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:44:09 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

He who wins battles loses wars! Someone said that in history. There was a drone outside my kitchen the other night. Good job I wasn't turning Japenese with my trousers around my ankles whilst the wife was upstairs. These drones are a nightmare, gone are the days of a cheeky thumbsuck and wank whilst the wife is out!
Logged
John Theone
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 201



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:15:32 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.

In the olden days........ klins
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 490



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:19:38 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 12:24:07 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM
Stop it. Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.

Mr International Businessman. Huzzzahhhhh
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Online Online

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:21:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:19:38 AM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 12:24:07 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM
Stop it. Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.

Mr International Businessman. Huzzzahhhhh



Nah not really, I was a rent boy for years, lived on the streets, hooked on coke. You know how it is mucker
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 490



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:23:26 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:44:09 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

Just said to mrs bellend tonight as we watched a five man squad clear a building in training, Watch the Chinese fuck up this theory by sending 600,000 men over a hillside 😂
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 490



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:23:58 AM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 01:21:32 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:19:38 AM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 12:24:07 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:22:49 AM
Stop it. Youre a diplomat

No not a diplomat. Just someone from Teesside who worked abroad and didn't wait for anything to come to my door. Shy kids get no sweeties mucker.

Mr International Businessman. Huzzzahhhhh



Nah not really, I was a rent boy for years, lived on the streets, hooked on coke. You know how it is mucker

God yes. Oh god, yes
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 817


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:29:15 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:23:26 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:44:09 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:31:24 AM
Tell an x serviceman, less men men win wars, not machines.
That was in the days of Lee Enfield's, equipment has moved on since then. Remote drones can cause a bigger bang for your buck than a jet. Still need boots on the ground of course but technology wins wars now not numbers.

Just said to mrs bellend tonight as we watched a five man squad clear a building in training, Watch the Chinese fuck up this theory by sending 600,000 men over a hillside 😂
You don't need to clear building, just blow the fucker up with a drone, the five lads can sit and watch while having a brew.Any tiddleys turn up, drone them to fuck as well, job done home for supper.🥮
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 