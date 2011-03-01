Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Biden  (Read 197 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM »
I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.
Something Ive never understood.
You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.

Resulting in a divided county more fractured.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM »
What's wrong with K Harris? We don't know anything about her. She might be amazing, or she might be crap. Whoever it is, they've got the headache of the South China Sea to sort out. We on the other hand have to deal with a weeping dying dog called the EU who wants us all to tickle its belly and take it out for a walk.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:14 AM »
 Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway :gaz:
Logged
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:44 AM »
I wasn't being facetious, I agree with you. Disastrous appointment in Biden. A utopian leaning left lefty with a statue of Cesar Chavez in the Whitehouse, what could go possibly wrong. USA isn't controlled by the Whitehouse anyway so it doesn't matter. What does matter, is the bilateral agreements between UK and USA. Biden really doesn't like the UK.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:03 AM »
Biden wont be a factor in 3 months!!
Logged
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:21 AM »
Meghan Markle, next president of USA with old Harry chops as vice.
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:38 AM »
Farkin 'ell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73R11e5kNGk

But, but Trump used to tweet at 2am.....
Logged
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:57:10 AM »
If the best America can do is Trump or Biden, they are fucked
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:55:07 AM »
Trump was not as bad as the media would have you believe.
By contrast, the media criticism of Biden is minimal if any.
Biden's strategy is 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt'

Some trump stuff...
Energy independence
Tax relief low income families
Over 100 generic drugs introduced. (Big pharma not happy)
Restoring due process on university campus.
Finished off ISIS (Killed Ali Bagdad, bigger cunt than Bin Laden)
Controlled asylum seekers (2 week stay in country via usa, that's were you apply)
Lowest black unemployment on record.
Positive economic records pre virus.
Highlighted the swamp in Washington DC

https://www.ellsworthamerican.com/opinions/commentary/president-trumps-positive-impact/
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:57:44 AM »
Yet some old gadge who cant walk up stairs beat him :basil:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:17 AM »
Trump not a politician, that was his biggest strength and his biggest weakness.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM »
Proper politicians bomb Islamic countries. Trump was shite at that.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:10:31 AM »
He showed great restraint in his foreign policies, he'd rather sell them the guns than use them himself, all about the $$ with Donny.😄
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:10:51 AM »
Swamp controls media,
Media enhances TDS
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:58 AM »
He lost!!
Hopefully the bent leader north of the border will allow him to tee off on his golf course before she goes :bc:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:18:59 AM »
Who, Kim Jong in.😄
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:20:24 AM »
He could be a she. Crazy times.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:28:54 AM »
Harris  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:29:26 AM »
Oh! AND she hates Boris  :alf:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:37:39 AM »
Win, win
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:48:01 AM »
What Ive seen of her, shes very impressive. Be surprised if either Biden or Trump are fighting the next election
Logged
Tintin
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:06:05 AM »
Nasty piece of work, slept her way to the top. Part of the swamp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1-CRrMDSLs
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:07:30 AM »
Did the Don cop a feel :alf:
Logged
