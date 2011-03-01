Robbso

Posts: 14 664 Biden « on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM » I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.

Something Ive never understood.

You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.



Logged

Posts: 178 Re: Biden « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.

Something Ive never understood.

You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.



Resulting in a divided county more fractured.



What's wrong with K Harris? We don't know anything about her. She might be amazing, or she might be crap. Whoever it is, they've got the headache of the South China Sea to sort out. We on the other hand have to deal with a weeping dying dog called the EU who wants us all to tickle its belly and take it out for a walk. Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:14 AM » Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway Logged

Posts: 178 Re: Biden « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:44 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:00:14 AM

Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway

I wasn't being facetious, I agree with you. Disastrous appointment in Biden. A utopian leaning left lefty with a statue of Cesar Chavez in the Whitehouse, what could go possibly wrong. USA isn't controlled by the Whitehouse anyway so it doesn't matter. What does matter, is the bilateral agreements between UK and USA. Biden really doesn't like the UK. Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:03 AM » Biden wont be a factor in 3 months!! Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:38 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73R11e5kNGk



Farkin 'ellBut, but Trump used to tweet at 2am..... Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:57:10 AM » If the best America can do is Trump or Biden, they are fucked Logged

Posts: 434 Re: Biden « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:55:07 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 06:57:10 AM If the best America can do is Trump or Biden, they are fucked



Trump was not as bad as the media would have you believe.

By contrast, the media criticism of Biden is minimal if any.

Biden's strategy is 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt'



Some trump stuff...

Energy independence

Tax relief low income families

Over 100 generic drugs introduced. (Big pharma not happy)

Restoring due process on university campus.

Finished off ISIS (Killed Ali Bagdad, bigger cunt than Bin Laden)

Controlled asylum seekers (2 week stay in country via usa, that's were you apply)

Lowest black unemployment on record.

Positive economic records pre virus.

Highlighted the swamp in Washington DC



https://www.ellsworthamerican.com/opinions/commentary/president-trumps-positive-impact/

Re: Biden « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:57:44 AM » Yet some old gadge who cant walk up stairs beat him Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:59:17 AM » Trump not a politician, that was his biggest strength and his biggest weakness. Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:06:22 AM » Proper politicians bomb Islamic countries. Trump was shite at that. Logged

Posts: 24 827The ace face. Re: Biden « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:10:31 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:06:22 AM f.

Proper politicians bomb Islamic countries. Trump was shite at that.

He showed great restraint in his foreign policies, he'd rather sell them the guns than use them himself, all about the $$ with Donny.😄 He showed great restraint in his foreign policies, he'd rather sell them the guns than use them himself, all about the $$ with Donny.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 14 664 Re: Biden « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:58 AM »

Re: Biden « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:58 AM »

He lost!!Hopefully the bent leader north of the border will allow him to tee off on his golf course before she goes Logged

Posts: 24 827The ace face. Re: Biden « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:18:59 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:13:58 AM

Hopefully the bent leader north of the border will allow him to tee off on his golf course before she goes

Re: Biden « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:18:59 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:13:58 AM

Hopefully the bent leader north of the border will allow him to tee off on his golf course before she goes

He lost!!Hopefully the bent leader north of the border will allow him to tee off on his golf course before she goes Who, Kim Jong in.😄 Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:20:24 AM » He could be a she. Crazy times. Logged

Re: Biden « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:37:39 AM » Win, win Logged