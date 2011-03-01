If the best America can do is Trump or Biden, they are fucked
Trump was not as bad as the media would have you believe.
By contrast, the media criticism of Biden is minimal if any.
Biden's strategy is 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt'
Some trump stuff...
Energy independence
Tax relief low income families
Over 100 generic drugs introduced. (Big pharma not happy)
Restoring due process on university campus.
Finished off ISIS (Killed Ali Bagdad, bigger cunt than Bin Laden)
Controlled asylum seekers (2 week stay in country via usa, that's were you apply)
Lowest black unemployment on record.
Positive economic records pre virus.
https://www.ellsworthamerican.com/opinions/commentary/president-trumps-positive-impact/