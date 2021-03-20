Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021
Topic: Biden
Robbso
Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM
I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.
Something Ive never understood.
You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.

Resulting in a divided county more fractured.
MrPorkandbean
Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM
What's wrong with K Harris? We don't know anything about her. She might be amazing, or she might be crap. Whoever it is, they've got the headache of the South China Sea to sort out. We on the other hand have to deal with a weeping dying dog called the EU who wants us all to tickle its belly and take it out for a walk.
Robbso
Today at 12:00:14 AM
 Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway :gaz:
MrPorkandbean
Today at 12:04:44 AM
I wasn't being facetious, I agree with you. Disastrous appointment in Biden. A utopian leaning left lefty with a statue of Cesar Chavez in the Whitehouse, what could go possibly wrong. USA isn't controlled by the Whitehouse anyway so it doesn't matter. What does matter, is the bilateral agreements between UK and USA. Biden really doesn't like the UK.
Robbso
Today at 12:07:03 AM
Biden wont be a factor in 3 months!!
MrPorkandbean
Today at 12:10:21 AM
Meghan Markle, next president of USA with old Harry chops as vice.
Tintin
Today at 06:28:38 AM
Farkin 'ell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73R11e5kNGk

But, but Trump used to tweet at 2am.....
