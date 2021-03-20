Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 12:20:32 AM
Author Topic: Biden  (Read 30 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM »
I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.
Something Ive never understood.
You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.

Resulting in a divided county more fractured.
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:56:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM
I must admit, hes knackered. Fell up the steps of Airforce 1 3 times. Electing old men in America is just a joke.
Something Ive never understood.
You know whats coming, his Vice President will be in charge before the years out.

Resulting in a divided county more fractured.

What's wrong with K Harris? We don't know anything about her. She might be amazing, or she might be crap. Whoever it is, they've got the headache of the South China Sea to sort out. We on the other hand have to deal with a weeping dying dog called the EU who wants us all to tickle its belly and take it out for a walk.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:14 AM »
 Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway :gaz:
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:44 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:00:14 AM
Othing wrong with K Harris. But I think you know that anyway :gaz:

I wasn't being facetious, I agree with you. Disastrous appointment in Biden. A utopian leaning left lefty with a statue of Cesar Chavez in the Whitehouse, what could go possibly wrong. USA isn't controlled by the Whitehouse anyway so it doesn't matter. What does matter, is the bilateral agreements between UK and USA. Biden really doesn't like the UK.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:03 AM »
Biden wont be a factor in 3 months!!
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:10:21 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:07:03 AM
Biden wont be a factor in 3 months!!

Meghan Markle, next president of USA with old Harry chops as vice.
