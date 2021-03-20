Welcome,
March 20, 2021, 08:12:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Mr squeaky clean
Author
Topic: Mr squeaky clean (Read 100 times)
Mickgaz
Mr squeaky clean
Yesterday
at 11:39:29 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885
MrPorkandbean
Re: Mr squeaky clean
Yesterday
at 11:45:16 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885
Lovely stuff. He'll be having dinner tonight with Andy MacDonald chewing the cud over the 1649 diggers revolt and the positives of Palestine. Ching ching!
Mickgaz
Re: Mr squeaky clean
Yesterday
at 11:54:28 PM »
Yes socialism at work do as I say not as I do 🤣🤣🤣
MrPorkandbean
Re: Mr squeaky clean
Yesterday
at 11:59:34 PM »
Yes socialism at work do as I say not as I do 🤣🤣🤣
And whilst were at it, I'll have what's in your pocket too!
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Mr squeaky clean
Today
at 12:17:54 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885
He should behave said who is favourite milf,was not apologise, its getting daft all these historic tweets. I bet it was that Scouse bewer who used to be on the telly years ago. Just googled her, ester McVey.♥️♥️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Re: Mr squeaky clean
Today
at 07:22:50 AM »
Labour hypocrisy .... well I never.
