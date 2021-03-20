Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 08:12:55 AM
Author Topic: Mr squeaky clean
Mickgaz
« on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:45:16 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 11:39:29 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885

Lovely stuff. He'll be having dinner tonight with Andy MacDonald chewing the cud over the 1649 diggers revolt and the positives of Palestine. Ching ching!
Mickgaz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM »
Yes socialism at work do as I say not as I do 🤣🤣🤣
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Yes socialism at work do as I say not as I do 🤣🤣🤣

And whilst were at it, I'll have what's in your pocket too!
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:54 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 11:39:29 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-hartlepool-election-candidate-paul-20217885
He should behave said who is favourite milf,was not apologise, its getting daft all these historic tweets. I bet it was that Scouse bewer who used to be on the telly years ago. Just googled her, ester McVey.♥️♥️
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:22:50 AM »
Labour hypocrisy .... well I never.
