Posts: 181 Predictions for next season? « on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 PM » I don't think we'll go up this season, great if we managed it and that would be some turnaround, but if we don't, what do you realistically think Boro can do next season? Logged

Posts: 18 Re: Predictions for next season? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM » We will walk the league if Neil (my mate from his Scarborough days) brings more pace and creativity in and a big strapping Centre Forward. I think any message board rep at a press conference should remind him of what is needed and refute Shemima Begums right to a season card and free pint. Logged

Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4



Average ones = similar to this season









Boalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4Average ones = similar to this seasonBoalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Do ya think Begum could do a job up front for us next season, it would blow the defence apart?



Do ya think Begum could do a job up front for us next season, it would blow the defence apart? Do ya think Begum could do a job up front for us next season, it would blow the defence apart? Logged

Posts: 181 Re: Predictions for next season? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:35:11 PM





Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4



Average ones = similar to this season









Boalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start

Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4Average ones = similar to this seasonBoalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start

That bloke from the cider drinkers FAMARA DIÉDHIOU is a great Warnock player. I agree, defence is looking very very good, and the midfield has improved. I still dont think Saville and Howson are NW type of players, but he certainly seems to rate Johnny. I like Morsy, but he's inconsistent. And I really rate Mendez-Laing who I think needs a pre season under him up here. Yannick Bolasie could be the interesting one. He could go to any championship club, dare say also lower tier Premier. He would no doubt have offers on the table from abroad. But, he strikes me as the type of player who likes to be loved. I see Boro, Warnock and Bolasie a perfect threesome for next season, and we'll go up as champions, but it depends on what we can do in the Summer. But im very positive about next season, something tells me its going to be a good one. That bloke from the cider drinkers FAMARA DIÉDHIOU is a great Warnock player. I agree, defence is looking very very good, and the midfield has improved. I still dont think Saville and Howson are NW type of players, but he certainly seems to rate Johnny. I like Morsy, but he's inconsistent. And I really rate Mendez-Laing who I think needs a pre season under him up here. Yannick Bolasie could be the interesting one. He could go to any championship club, dare say also lower tier Premier. He would no doubt have offers on the table from abroad. But, he strikes me as the type of player who likes to be loved. I see Boro, Warnock and Bolasie a perfect threesome for next season, and we'll go up as champions, but it depends on what we can do in the Summer. But im very positive about next season, something tells me its going to be a good one. Logged

Posts: 1 773 Re: Predictions for next season? « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:42:58 AM » Absolutely impossible to give a qualified judgement at this stage. No one has a clue what the squad will look like, if we can afford to keep any of the loanees so frankly making any prediction is completely futile when we dont know the make up of the squad.



Threads like this do raise a smile..... Logged

Posts: 24 835The ace face. Re: Predictions for next season? « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:33:23 AM » Keeper, midfielder,striker and we're good to go. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "