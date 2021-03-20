Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.
Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4
Average ones = similar to this season
Boalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start
That bloke from the cider drinkers FAMARA DIÉDHIOU is a great Warnock player. I agree, defence is looking very very good, and the midfield has improved. I still dont think Saville and Howson are NW type of players, but he certainly seems to rate Johnny. I like Morsy, but he's inconsistent. And I really rate Mendez-Laing who I think needs a pre season under him up here. Yannick Bolasie could be the interesting one. He could go to any championship club, dare say also lower tier Premier. He would no doubt have offers on the table from abroad. But, he strikes me as the type of player who likes to be loved. I see Boro, Warnock and Bolasie a perfect threesome for next season, and we'll go up as champions, but it depends on what we can do in the Summer. But im very positive about next season, something tells me its going to be a good one.