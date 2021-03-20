Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 20, 2021, 09:45:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Predictions for next season?  (Read 92 times)
MrPorkandbean
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 178


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:06:59 PM »
I don't think we'll go up this season, great if we managed it and that would be some turnaround, but if we don't, what do you realistically think Boro can do next season?
Logged
coluka

Offline Offline

Posts: 18


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM »
We will walk the league if Neil (my mate from his Scarborough days) brings more pace and creativity in and a big strapping Centre Forward. I think any message board rep at a press conference should remind him of what is needed and refute Shemima Begums right to a season card and free pint.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 993


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 PM »
Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.


Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4

Average ones = similar to this season




Boalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MrPorkandbean
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 PM »
Quote from: coluka on Yesterday at 10:29:34 PM
We will walk the league if Neil (my mate from his Scarborough days) brings more pace and creativity in and a big strapping Centre Forward. I think any message board rep at a press conference should remind him of what is needed and refute Shemima Begums right to a season card and free pint.

Do ya think Begum could do a job up front for us next season, it would blow the defence apart?
Logged
MrPorkandbean
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 178


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:35:11 PM
Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.


Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4

Average ones = similar to this season




Boalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start 

That bloke from the cider drinkers FAMARA DIÉDHIOU is a great Warnock player.  I agree, defence is looking very very good, and the midfield has improved. I still dont think Saville and Howson are NW type of players, but he certainly seems to rate Johnny. I like Morsy, but he's inconsistent. And I really rate Mendez-Laing who I think needs a pre season under him up here. Yannick Bolasie could be the interesting one. He could go to any championship club, dare say also lower tier Premier. He would no doubt have offers on the table from abroad. But, he strikes me as the type of player who likes to be loved. I see Boro, Warnock and Bolasie a perfect threesome for next season, and we'll go up as champions, but it depends on what we can do in the Summer. But im very positive about next season, something tells me its going to be a good one.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 773


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:42:58 AM »
Absolutely impossible to give a qualified judgement at this stage. No one has a clue what the squad will look like, if we can afford to keep any of the loanees so frankly making any prediction is completely futile when we dont know the make up of the squad.

Threads like this do raise a smile.....
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 821


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:33:23 AM »
Keeper, midfielder,striker and we're good to go.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 