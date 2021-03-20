I don't think we'll go up this season, great if we managed it and that would be some turnaround, but if we don't, what do you realistically think Boro can do next season?

We will walk the league if Neil (my mate from his Scarborough days) brings more pace and creativity in and a big strapping Centre Forward. I think any message board rep at a press conference should remind him of what is needed and refute Shemima Begums right to a season card and free pint.

Without stating the obvious too much, itll depend on the 3 or 4 signings we make for the forward areas. The defence and midfield are rock solid.Good striker and wingers signed = top 3 or 4Average ones = similar to this seasonBoalsie and Kabano plus that striker from Bristol City on a free would be a good start

We will walk the league if Neil (my mate from his Scarborough days) brings more pace and creativity in and a big strapping Centre Forward. I think any message board rep at a press conference should remind him of what is needed and refute Shemima Begums right to a season card and free pint.