Author Topic: Watmore wins GotM  (Read 36 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 02:08:47 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/duncan-watmore-wins-championship-goal-of-the-month?fbclid=IwAR3JN4ACY-DmBCns7JWiWU8KARc2sfedCNyTvLPq0jDduT5HyGUFXzRZ7SM

Start him tomorrow!
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:06:49 PM »
Deservedly so. Cracking effort :homer:
