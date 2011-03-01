Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 03:34:27 PM
Author Topic: 20 years ago  (Read 73 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Today at 02:00:12 PM »
Can you imagine 20 years ago someone saying to you, 20 years in the future people will be arguing about how it's wrong to assume just because a person has a cock that it's a bloke.

8 year old kids having hormone therapy and having organs manipulated.

I fear for the next 20 years.
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:02:41 PM »
It's absolutely fucking ridiculous
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:14:34 PM »
Or that people will be castigated for exercising their freedom of choice to refuse an unproven medication?

It's a very strange world.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:38:59 PM »
Your Mrs giving you a slap is hardly being castigated 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:40:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:38:59 PM
Your Mrs giving you a slap

    :alf: :alf:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:46:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:38:59 PM
Your Mrs giving you a slap is hardly being castigated 

She has reprimanded me severely which is the fucking definition of castigated.
 :alastair:
