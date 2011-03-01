Welcome,
March 19, 2021, 03:34:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
20 years ago
Author
Topic: 20 years ago (Read 72 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 197
20 years ago
«
on:
Today
at 02:00:12 PM »
Can you imagine 20 years ago someone saying to you, 20 years in the future people will be arguing about how it's wrong to assume just because a person has a cock that it's a bloke.
8 year old kids having hormone therapy and having organs manipulated.
I fear for the next 20 years.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 189
Re: 20 years ago
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:02:41 PM »
It's absolutely fucking ridiculous
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 582
Re: 20 years ago
Re: 20 years ago
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:14:34 PM »
Or that people will be castigated for exercising their freedom of choice to refuse an unproven medication?
It's a very strange world.
Re: 20 years ago
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 977
Re: 20 years ago
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:38:59 PM »
Your Mrs giving you a slap is hardly being castigated
Re: 20 years ago
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 485
Re: 20 years ago
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:40:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:38:59 PM
Your Mrs giving you a slap
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 582
Re: 20 years ago
Re: 20 years ago
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:46:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 02:38:59 PM
Your Mrs giving you a slap is hardly being castigated
She has
reprimanded me severel
y
which is the fucking definition of castigated.
Re: 20 years ago
