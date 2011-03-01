towz

Offline



Posts: 9 200





Posts: 9 200 Disgusted « on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 AM » That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:40:52 AM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:09:41 AM That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.

A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.

A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 993





Posts: 44 993 Re: Disgusted « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:43:20 AM » Police say he was having a bad day Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 AM » More guns needed. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 253





Posts: 4 253 Re: Disgusted « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:23:46 PM »





Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.



I haven't seen it on the news..... I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:53:37 PM by ccole » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:28:46 PM » Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 12:23:46 PM





Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.





I have seen it on the news. I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion. I would think it's oriental Asians, possibly Koreans. Terrible all the same. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 200





Posts: 9 200 Re: Disgusted « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:53:35 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:40:52 AM

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.





Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on



What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on? Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so onWhat's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on? « Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:01:33 PM by towz » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:35:13 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:53:35 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:40:52 AM

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.





Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on



What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?

Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so onWhat's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?

And in every war it's the innocents that suffer.



I think it's terrible (and was against intervention in Iraq, and Libya, it's not our business), but its an internecine war due to the geopolitics of the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran, or to put it another way, , Sunni vrs shia, Muslims Vs muslims.And in every war it's the innocents that suffer. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 575







Posts: 9 575 Re: Disgusted « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:16:23 PM » In India a kid was raped by 20 blokes. Just reported today. Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 138





Posts: 2 138 Re: Disgusted « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:35:12 PM »



Garuntee it wasn't a book what made them do it Obviously just a load of nuttersGaruntee it wasn't a book what made them do it Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 200





Posts: 9 200 Re: Disgusted « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 993





Posts: 44 993 Re: Disgusted « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:34:18 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up





Camel bummer Camel bummer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom. They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 200





Posts: 9 200 Re: Disgusted « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.

They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.

Are you specifically talking about Saudi Arabia here or all predominantly Muslim nations? Are you specifically talking about Saudi Arabia here or all predominantly Muslim nations? Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:49:38 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.

They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.

Are you specifically talking about Saudi Arabia here or all predominantly Muslim nations?

Are you specifically talking about Saudi Arabia here or all predominantly Muslim nations?

Read some Hutchins or Dawkins .

This country in the next twenty years is going to face massive social problems as the Muslim population increase and they become more demanding, we've already seen the Trojan horse schools in Birmingham and the demands for separate nights so Muslim women can go swimming, as well as the rise of that most divisive and oppressive symbol the niqab. I'm talking about the whole region, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Saudi, I know some are more westernised than others but that's a case of in the land of the blnd ect.Read some Hutchins or Dawkins .This country in the next twenty years is going to face massive social problems as the Muslim population increase and they become more demanding, we've already seen the Trojan horse schools in Birmingham and the demands for separate nights so Muslim women can go swimming, as well as the rise of that most divisive and oppressive symbol the niqab. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 200





Posts: 9 200 Re: Disgusted « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:24:16 PM » Well the people that are the ancestors of the modern day people of Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq have all had civilizations that were at the forefront of science and cultural development at times if you look back over the course of history so I wouldn't write them all off just yet



Saudi Arabia was pretty much an empty desert until the discovery of oil, as was Libya (except the coastal regions and some desert oases) so a bit early to write them off too in my opinion Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: Disgusted « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 PM » Libya needs to sort its shit out cos I want to see the Roman ruins over there Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 821





The ace face.





Posts: 24 821The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:44:07 PM » Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:16 PM Well the people that are the ancestors of the modern day people of Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq have all had civilizations that were at the forefront of science and cultural development at times if you look back over the course of history so I wouldn't write them all off just yet



Saudi Arabia was pretty much an empty desert until the discovery of oil, as was Libya (except the coastal regions and some desert oases) so a bit early to write them off too in my opinion

They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.

But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.

This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby.

They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: Disgusted « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:44:07 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:16 PM Well the people that are the ancestors of the modern day people of Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq have all had civilizations that were at the forefront of science and cultural development at times if you look back over the course of history so I wouldn't write them all off just yet



Saudi Arabia was pretty much an empty desert until the discovery of oil, as was Libya (except the coastal regions and some desert oases) so a bit early to write them off too in my opinion

They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.

But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.

This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby.



They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby.

Lived in the DQ in Riyadh in 1997. Police outside my apartment, lights flashing, armed guards all over the driveway. There was a van outside with Police ushering men out of it one after another, some half dressed with their yashmaks all bedraggled. It was muslims, Saudi's, Phillipinos, etc, all handcuffed. They're crime? One big muslim homosexual gangbang going on in the back of that van. You have to laugh. Lived in the DQ in Riyadh in 1997. Police outside my apartment, lights flashing, armed guards all over the driveway. There was a van outside with Police ushering men out of it one after another, some half dressed with their yashmaks all bedraggled. It was muslims, Saudi's, Phillipinos, etc, all handcuffed. They're crime? One big muslim homosexual gangbang going on in the back of that van. You have to laugh. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: Disgusted « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:32:45 PM » Well you diplomats knew how to live Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: Disgusted « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 PM » So you played the magic pipe. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 178





Posts: 178 Re: Disgusted « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:39:33 PM

So you played the magic pipe.

I played it and blew it. Shanty songs, diddly aye dum dye day, and the boys were over the keel in no time. God bless Brittania and all who sail in her. I played it and blew it. Shanty songs, diddly aye dum dye day, and the boys were over the keel in no time. God bless Brittania and all who sail in her. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 655





Posts: 14 655 Re: Disgusted « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 PM » Shes retired😉 Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 9 575







Posts: 9 575 Re: Disgusted « Reply #28 on: Today at 07:34:01 AM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 11:27:39 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:44:07 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:16 PM Well the people that are the ancestors of the modern day people of Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq have all had civilizations that were at the forefront of science and cultural development at times if you look back over the course of history so I wouldn't write them all off just yet



Saudi Arabia was pretty much an empty desert until the discovery of oil, as was Libya (except the coastal regions and some desert oases) so a bit early to write them off too in my opinion

They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.

But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.

This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby.



They have civilisations now, the Arab world gave much to civilisation, the little hobgoblin historian David Starkey has stated that, the early Koran preached tolerance and understanding, it's the later Hadith's that Isis and others have leapt upon. It seems a as reverse of the Bible which was fire and brimstone and an eye for an eye, then came the new testament which preached the . opposite.But the fact remains in Islam collectively woman are oppressed and subjugated, in Iran and Saudi they HAVE to wear head gear and dress modestly, who said?, men.This is what is happening in this country now and the great and the good ignore it, where are the #metoo lot protesting about honour killings, the met estimate 12-15 women a year to missing presumed dead due to honour killings. How come the sons who are convicted of rape and terrorist actively are not considered to have brought shame on their families and are not found rapes and murdered in suitcase dumped in a layby.

Lived in the DQ in Riyadh in 1997. Police outside my apartment, lights flashing, armed guards all over the driveway. There was a van outside with Police ushering men out of it one after another, some half dressed with their yashmaks all bedraggled. It was muslims, Saudi's, Phillipinos, etc, all handcuffed. They're crime? One big muslim homosexual gangbang going on in the back of that van. You have to laugh.

Lived in the DQ in Riyadh in 1997. Police outside my apartment, lights flashing, armed guards all over the driveway. There was a van outside with Police ushering men out of it one after another, some half dressed with their yashmaks all bedraggled. It was muslims, Saudi's, Phillipinos, etc, all handcuffed. They're crime? One big muslim homosexual gangbang going on in the back of that van. You have to laugh.

There is an incredible amount of homosexuality activity in Saudi. I was accosted in private numerous times when going into hotel lifts - all where muslims from outside Saudi who were working there and obviously wanted an orifice to shag. Not convinced they were all gay just desperate for a fuck was my interpretation (could be wrong) as in quiet parts of Saudi you just do not see women. There is an incredible amount of homosexuality activity in Saudi. I was accosted in private numerous times when going into hotel lifts - all where muslims from outside Saudi who were working there and obviously wanted an orifice to shag. Not convinced they were all gay just desperate for a fuck was my interpretation (could be wrong) as in quiet parts of Saudi you just do not see women. Logged