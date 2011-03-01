Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 19, 2021, 09:00:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Disgusted
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Disgusted (Read 352 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 9 195
Disgusted
«
on:
Today
at 11:09:41 AM »
That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:40:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:09:41 AM
That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.
A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.
It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 987
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:42:30 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:09:41 AM
That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.
Hypocritical, isnt it.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 987
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:43:20 AM »
Police say he was having a bad day
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:49:41 AM »
More guns needed.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 251
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:23:46 PM »
I haven't seen it on the news..... I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?
Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:53:37 PM by ccole
»
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:28:46 PM »
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 12:23:46 PM
I have seen it on the news. I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?
Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.
I would think it's oriental Asians, possibly Koreans. Terrible all the same.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Online
Posts: 9 195
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:53:35 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:40:52 AM
It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.
Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on
What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:01:33 PM by towz
»
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:35:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 01:53:35 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:40:52 AM
It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.
Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on
What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?
I think it's terrible (and was against intervention in Iraq, and Libya, it's not our business), but its an internecine war due to the geopolitics of the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran, or to put it another way, , Sunni vrs shia, Muslims Vs muslims.
And in every war it's the innocents that suffer.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 487
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:01:05 PM »
The sooner the oil runs out the better
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 570
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:16:23 PM »
In India a kid was raped by 20 blokes. Just reported today.
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 195
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 05:16:23 PM
In India a kid was raped by 20 blokes. Just reported today.
That is one seriously fucked up place
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 138
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:35:12 PM »
Obviously just a load of nutters
Garuntee it wasn't a book what made them do it
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:18:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:01:05 PM
The sooner the oil runs out the better
That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Online
Posts: 9 195
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:18:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:01:05 PM
The sooner the oil runs out the better
That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward
That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.
The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 987
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:34:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:33:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:18:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:01:05 PM
The sooner the oil runs out the better
That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward
That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.
The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up
Camel bummer
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 805
The ace face.
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:42:08 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:33:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:18:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:01:05 PM
The sooner the oil runs out the better
That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward
That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.
The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up
They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.
Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
towz
Online
Posts: 9 195
Re: Disgusted
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:49:38 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 08:42:08 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 08:33:00 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 06:18:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:01:05 PM
The sooner the oil runs out the better
That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward
That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.
The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up
They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.
Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom.
Are you specifically talking about Saudi Arabia here or all predominantly Muslim nations?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...