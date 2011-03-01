towz

Online



Posts: 9 195





Posts: 9 195 Disgusted « on: Today at 11:09:41 AM » That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:40:52 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 11:09:41 AM That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.

A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.

A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 987





Posts: 44 987 Re: Disgusted « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:20 AM » Police say he was having a bad day Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:49:41 AM » More guns needed. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

ccole

Online



Posts: 4 251





Posts: 4 251 Re: Disgusted « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:23:46 PM »





Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.



I haven't seen it on the news..... I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion. « Last Edit: Today at 12:53:37 PM by ccole » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:28:46 PM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 12:23:46 PM





Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.





I have seen it on the news. I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion. I would think it's oriental Asians, possibly Koreans. Terrible all the same. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Online



Posts: 9 195





Posts: 9 195 Re: Disgusted « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:53:35 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:40:52 AM

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.





Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on



What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on? Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so onWhat's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on? « Last Edit: Today at 02:01:33 PM by towz » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:35:13 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 01:53:35 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:40:52 AM

It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.





Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on



What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?

Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so onWhat's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?

And in every war it's the innocents that suffer.



I think it's terrible (and was against intervention in Iraq, and Libya, it's not our business), but its an internecine war due to the geopolitics of the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran, or to put it another way, , Sunni vrs shia, Muslims Vs muslims.And in every war it's the innocents that suffer. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 570







Posts: 9 570 Re: Disgusted « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:16:23 PM » In India a kid was raped by 20 blokes. Just reported today. Logged

T_Bone

Online



Posts: 2 138





Posts: 2 138 Re: Disgusted « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:35:12 PM »



Garuntee it wasn't a book what made them do it Obviously just a load of nuttersGaruntee it wasn't a book what made them do it Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:18:31 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

towz

Online



Posts: 9 195





Posts: 9 195 Re: Disgusted « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:33:00 PM » Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 987





Posts: 44 987 Re: Disgusted « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:34:18 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up





Camel bummer Camel bummer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 805





The ace face.





Posts: 24 805The ace face. Re: Disgusted « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:42:08 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 08:33:00 PM Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:18:31 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:01:05 PM The sooner the oil runs out the better

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That won't change the culture unfortunately, it's idiots like Blair and bush that thought they could , it's too tribal and backward

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.



The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

That is not necessarily the case. A big driver behind the lack of cultural and political development in many oil rich predominantly Muslim nations has been oppressive regimes, backed by western governments keen to get their hands on oil, surpressing their people and syphoning off the wealth for a corrupt rich few, leaving education and development badly underfunded.The spread across the Sunni Muslim world of Saudi funded Wahabism stifling any creative growth or thought, has led to the growth of extremism and the barbaric ideologies of ISIS and their ilk . Young people attending Saudi funded schools have this negative extremist version drilled into them and have been easily radicalised. Hopefully, once the world develops a more balanced energy mix and becomes less dependent on oil, much of the funding for this will dry up

Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom. They've had Oil for less than a century, they've lived a tribal feudal life for thousands of years, I think a decline in their economy would make it harder to have an effect and influence on the outside world and make them turn in even more on themselves.Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi has said if they get them we want them, it's a race to bottom. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "