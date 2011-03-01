Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Disgusted  (Read 237 times)
towz
« on: Today at 11:09:41 AM »
That Jimmy and co haven't condemned the unprovoked attacks on Asian people in the US.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:40:52 AM »
A terrible tragedy , as was the new zealand mosque shootings, but they don't directly impact on British society the way the grooming gangs,-terrorists- honour killing Muslims do in this country.
It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:42:30 AM »
Hypocritical, isnt it.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:20 AM »
Police say he was having a bad day  lost
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:49:41 AM »
More guns needed.
ccole
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:23:46 PM »
I haven't seen it on the news.....  I take it they weren't 'Islamic' Asian?  


Any attack on innocent people is wrong, more so if based on race or religion.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:28:46 PM »
I would think it's oriental Asians, possibly Koreans. Terrible all the same.
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:53:35 PM »
Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on

What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:35:13 PM »
Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on

I think it's terrible (and was against intervention in Iraq, and Libya, it's not our business), but its an internecine war due to the geopolitics of the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran, or to put it another way, , Sunni vrs shia, Muslims Vs muslims.
And in every war it's the innocents that suffer.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:01:05 PM »
The sooner the oil runs out the better
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:16:23 PM »
In India a kid was raped by 20 blokes. Just reported today.
