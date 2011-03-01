It's awful the way the shiite and Sunni Muslims are killing each other as well, what are your thoughts on that?.
Well, what's been going on in Yemen since 2014, perpetrated by our 'Allies' Saudi Arabia and supported by British and US governments has been horrendous yes. See also Syria, current situ in Libya and so on
What's your point? I'm usually one of the first to condemn such atrocities then I get called rag-head, camel shagger, islamophile and so on?
I think it's terrible (and was against intervention in Iraq, and Libya, it's not our business), but its an internecine war due to the geopolitics of the region between Saudi Arabia and Iran, or to put it another way, , Sunni vrs shia, Muslims Vs muslims.
And in every war it's the innocents that suffer.