March 20, 2021, 08:12:40 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
Author
Topic: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown (Read 439 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:15 AM
The French reckon that the majority of cases are from the British variant the BBC reports without even questioning their claims. Given this is the day after the EU regulatory body declared that the AZ/Oxford vaccine does not pose any risks in terms of blood-clots, which the French, Germans, Irish, Spanish, etc had earlier asserted at a government level, without any scientific evidence.
This pettiness really has to end. How many Europeans has it killed?
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 583
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:33 AM
What the EMA actually said -
The committee also concluded that
the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots
. Cooke added: If it was me I would be vaccinated tomorrow.
The EMA said however that it could not rule out definitively a connection to a particularly rare type of clotting disorder and would update the vaccines product information.
During the investigation and review we began to see a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorder and this then triggered a more focused review, she said.
Based on the evidence available, and after days of in depth analysis of lab results, clinical reports, autopsy reports and further information from the clinical trials,
we still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine
.
Well, thanks for clearing that up.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 201
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:21 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 10:37:33 AM
What the EMA actually said -
The committee also concluded that
the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots
. Cooke added: If it was me I would be vaccinated tomorrow.
The EMA said however that it could not rule out definitively a connection to a particularly rare type of clotting disorder and would update the vaccines product information.
During the investigation and review we began to see a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorder and this then triggered a more focused review, she said.
Based on the evidence available, and after days of in depth analysis of lab results, clinical reports, autopsy reports and further information from the clinical trials,
we still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine
.
Well, thanks for clearing that up.
We need a clown smiley for such occasions
...and for all of towz's posts
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 934
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:05:16 PM
Is the British variant the same as the Kent variant? If so it was imported from France via the rubber dinghy brigade.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 583
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:42 PM
Is it still the UK variant if it arrived here on a fucking rubber dinghy?
towz
Online
Posts: 9 200
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:03:33 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:04:21 PM
We need a clown smiley for such occasions
...and for all of towz's posts
Sorry, but who the fuck are you?
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 201
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:05:35 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 02:03:33 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:04:21 PM
We need a clown smiley for such occasions
...and for all of towz's posts
Sorry, but who the fuck are you?
Wake up camel shagger
No need to apologise (well for all your other posts maybe)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 490
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:19:43 PM
Are we getting into a blame game for different types of virus for fucks sake?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 993
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:37:38 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:19:43 PM
Are we getting into a blame game for different types of virus for fucks sake?
Well I know that Liddle no longer goes to Colin Chengs
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 490
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:44 PM
I've binned Cape oranges and brie
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 410
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 02:19:43 PM
Are we getting into a blame game for different types of virus for fucks sake?
Seems so, which is a bit ironic given the amount of people getting very upset at Covid-19 being referred to as 'Wuhan flu' or 'China virus'.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 655
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:39 PM
Governments deflecting for their own fuck ups, oh well blame the Brits, I think we did similar after placing London in tier 2 and putting some sleepy northern villages in tier 3. Oh it was that bloody South African variants fault.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 05:15:06 PM
Don't recall hmg blaming any specific government or country varuant to justify a lockdown.
Just more bitterness and politics from the EU, especially the froggies
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 655
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 05:42:57 PM
You might have been busy researching Irish pharmaceutical dealings at the coal face and missed it
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:24 PM
No research required. Just intel.
So when did we lockdown due to the South African or Brazil Variants?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 655
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:55 PM
Errs we didnt. What intel?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 993
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:25 PM
Intel is politician speak for Facebook meme
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:36 PM
So are you saying SA did or did not cause lockdown? Make your mind up.
Intel is confidential, unless the Micks want to publicise their brown envelopes.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:59:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:57:25 PM
Intel is politician speak for Facebook meme
Of course it is ... some people have friends and contacts away from this board
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 655
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:14 PM
Im saying letting 16 million Londoners use pubs and restaurants and cram into public transport caused lockdown, blaming a S A variant was very convenient.
I got this Intel off msm
towz
Online
Posts: 9 200
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:07 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 02:05:35 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 02:03:33 PM
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 12:04:21 PM
We need a clown smiley for such occasions
...and for all of towz's posts
Sorry, but who the fuck are you?
Wake up camel shagger
No need to apologise (well for all your other posts maybe)
Quntzy the cunt
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 575
Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:02:42 AM
Frances history with the AstraZeneca vaccine:
Phase 1 Banned
Phase 2 Allowed for 18-65 only
Phase 3 Allowed for all
Phase 4 Banned
Phase 5 Allowed for 55+ only
