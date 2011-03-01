TerryCochranesSocks

Re: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:33 AM » What the EMA actually said -



The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots . Cooke added: If it was me I would be vaccinated tomorrow.



The EMA said however that it could not rule out definitively a connection to a particularly rare type of clotting disorder and would update the vaccines product information.



During the investigation and review we began to see a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorder and this then triggered a more focused review, she said.



Based on the evidence available, and after days of in depth analysis of lab results, clinical reports, autopsy reports and further information from the clinical trials, we still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine .







Well, thanks for clearing that up.