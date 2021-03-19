Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 01:33:17 PM
Author Topic: French and BBC claiming the British variant is why they need a new lockdown  (Read 100 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 10:03:15 AM »
The French reckon that the majority of cases are from the British variant the BBC reports without even questioning their claims. Given this is the day after the EU regulatory body declared that the AZ/Oxford vaccine does not pose any risks in terms of blood-clots, which the French, Germans, Irish, Spanish, etc had earlier asserted at a government level, without any scientific evidence.

This pettiness really has to end. How many Europeans has it killed? 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:33 AM »
What the EMA actually said -

The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots. Cooke added: If it was me I would be vaccinated tomorrow.

The EMA said however that it could not rule out definitively a connection to a particularly rare type of clotting disorder and would update the vaccines product information.

During the investigation and review we began to see a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorder and this then triggered a more focused review, she said.

Based on the evidence available, and after days of in depth analysis of lab results, clinical reports, autopsy reports and further information from the clinical trials, we still cannot rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine



Well, thanks for clearing that up.
John Theone
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:21 PM »
We need a clown smiley for such occasions

...and for all of towz's posts

 :pope2:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:05:16 PM »
Is the British variant the same as the Kent variant? If so it was imported from France via the rubber dinghy brigade.
