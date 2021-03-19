Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Chinese Vaccine  (Read 510 times)
I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?

I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.
Nope not a chance
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄
Id take it but then when you get home, go for a European one as well, a lot of Eastern Europe are using that and the Russian one, so dont think you will have too much bother, as the EU wont want to upset the member countries its vaccine policy has failed
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄

Get it. Youll be running a cannabis farm in weeks and become a gambling addict.

Played Thicko 👍🏻
Made from essence of distilled bat shite.
I've heard that it gets injected sideways
The virus probably came from their labs so they probably understand it better than anyone and produce a spot on vaccine
Its worked in china hasnt it 

Only vax available in Turkey.
Do you live in Turkey Kippers?
Does it really matter which vaccine you have if I had the choice I would of had the Russian one but no a had to have the dodgy AZ one
Yes it could matter in the future as certain countries might only accept certain vaccines for tourists.
When it all goes tits up who is going to be the easiest to sue    Got mine Sunday guess it with be AZ, someone will be fuming when the share price hits 50p  

Seriously though I sure the Russian and Chinese ones are as safe as the others but the politics of it all will no doubt run for years  lost
