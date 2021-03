hep21

Offline



Posts: 52





Posts: 52 Chinese Vaccine « on: March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM » I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?



I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna. Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 528



Superstar





Posts: 10 528Superstar Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #1 on: March 19, 2021, 08:58:07 AM » Nope not a chance Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 928





The ace face.





Posts: 24 928The ace face. Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #2 on: March 19, 2021, 09:03:35 AM » Quote from: hep21 on March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?



I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.

If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄 If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!Ē "

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 354





Posts: 1 354 Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #3 on: March 19, 2021, 09:05:05 AM » Iíd take it but then when you get home, go for a European one as well, a lot of Eastern Europe are using that and the Russian one, so donít think you will have too much bother, as the EU wonít want to upset the member countries itís vaccine policy has failed « Last Edit: March 19, 2021, 09:06:44 AM by Priv » Logged

thicko

Offline



Posts: 159



Seriously thick...





Posts: 159Seriously thick... Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #5 on: March 19, 2021, 11:36:11 AM »



« Last Edit: March 19, 2021, 09:50:18 PM by thicko » Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 016





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 016Fred West ruined my wife Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #6 on: March 19, 2021, 12:09:30 PM » Get it. Youíll be running a cannabis farm in weeks and become a gambling addict.



Played Thicko 👍🏻 Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 198



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 198Infant Herpes Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #8 on: March 19, 2021, 05:12:20 PM » I've heard that it gets injected sideways Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 141





Posts: 141 Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #9 on: March 19, 2021, 08:05:04 PM » The virus probably came from their labs so they probably understand it better than anyone and produce a spot on vaccine Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 786





Posts: 2 786 Re: Chinese Vaccine « Reply #10 on: March 19, 2021, 08:32:35 PM »



Only vax available in Turkey. Its worked in china hasnt itOnly vax available in Turkey. Logged