March 26, 2021, 09:14:10 AM
Author Topic: Chinese Vaccine  (Read 493 times)
hep21
« on: March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM »
I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?

I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.
Minge
« Reply #1 on: March 19, 2021, 08:58:07 AM »
Nope not a chance
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: March 19, 2021, 09:03:35 AM »
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄
Priv
« Reply #3 on: March 19, 2021, 09:05:05 AM »
Id take it but then when you get home, go for a European one as well, a lot of Eastern Europe are using that and the Russian one, so dont think you will have too much bother, as the EU wont want to upset the member countries its vaccine policy has failed
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #4 on: March 19, 2021, 10:33:28 AM »
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄

 mcl
thicko
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #6 on: March 19, 2021, 12:09:30 PM »
Get it. Youll be running a cannabis farm in weeks and become a gambling addict.

Played Thicko 👍🏻
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: March 19, 2021, 04:51:31 PM »
Made from essence of distilled bat shite.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #8 on: March 19, 2021, 05:12:20 PM »
I've heard that it gets injected sideways
Spidoolie
« Reply #9 on: March 19, 2021, 08:05:04 PM »
The virus probably came from their labs so they probably understand it better than anyone and produce a spot on vaccine
kippers
« Reply #10 on: March 19, 2021, 08:32:35 PM »
Its worked in china hasnt it 

Only vax available in Turkey.
hep21
« Reply #11 on: March 24, 2021, 06:33:00 AM »
Do you live in Turkey Kippers?
Teamboro
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:04:58 AM »
Does it really matter which vaccine you have if I had the choice I would of had the Russian one but no a had to have the dodgy AZ one
