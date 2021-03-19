Welcome,
March 24, 2021, 06:37:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chinese Vaccine
Author
Topic: Chinese Vaccine
hep21
Online
Posts: 52
Chinese Vaccine
«
on:
March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM
I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?
I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 520
Superstar
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #1 on:
March 19, 2021, 08:58:07 AM
Nope not a chance
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 889
The ace face.
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #2 on:
March 19, 2021, 09:03:35 AM
Quote from: hep21 on March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM
I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?
I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Priv
Online
Posts: 1 354
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #3 on:
March 19, 2021, 09:05:05 AM
Id take it but then when you get home, go for a European one as well, a lot of Eastern Europe are using that and the Russian one, so dont think you will have too much bother, as the EU wont want to upset the member countries its vaccine policy has failed
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 8 588
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #4 on:
March 19, 2021, 10:33:28 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on March 19, 2021, 09:03:35 AM
Quote from: hep21 on March 19, 2021, 05:53:23 AM
I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?
I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.
If you get it you'll want another one an hour later.😄
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
thicko
Offline
Posts: 159
Seriously thick...
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #5 on:
March 19, 2021, 11:36:11 AM
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 016
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #6 on:
March 19, 2021, 12:09:30 PM
Get it. Youll be running a cannabis farm in weeks and become a gambling addict.
Played Thicko 👍🏻
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 944
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #7 on:
March 19, 2021, 04:51:31 PM
Made from essence of distilled bat shite.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 198
Infant Herpes
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #8 on:
March 19, 2021, 05:12:20 PM
I've heard that it gets injected sideways
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 141
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #9 on:
March 19, 2021, 08:05:04 PM
The virus probably came from their labs so they probably understand it better than anyone and produce a spot on vaccine
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 773
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #10 on:
March 19, 2021, 08:32:35 PM
Its worked in china hasnt it
Only vax available in Turkey.
hep21
Online
Posts: 52
Re: Chinese Vaccine
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:33:00 AM »
Do you live in Turkey Kippers?
