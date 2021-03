hep21

Chinese Vaccine « on: Today at 05:53:23 AM » I work overseas and have been offered the chinese vaccine at work. Would you take it?



I have no doubts that the vaccine itself is fine, but I am more concerned about the future if countries start allowing people to travel, but only with certain vaccines.....and I guess especially in Europe the chinese vaccine is not as well recognized as the likes of Astrazeneca and Moderna.