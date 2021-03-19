Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 19, 2021, 02:05:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Coluka has left fmttm for good....  (Read 27 times)
coluka

Offline Offline

Posts: 13


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:45:15 AM »
due to laughings anti British sentiment and adoration for shamima begum, was I wrong. I also criticised their admin for failing to pick up on their left wing wolf pack attacks, am I being a bit soft like? 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 