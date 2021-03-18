Rutters

Offline



Posts: 330





Posts: 330 Nicola Sturgeon « on: March 18, 2021, 08:52:09 PM » Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.



Surely she has to go? Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 013





Posts: 45 013 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #1 on: March 18, 2021, 08:57:41 PM » Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

evilghost

Offline



Posts: 2 751





Posts: 2 751 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #2 on: March 18, 2021, 09:28:51 PM » Should be case of sacked Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 139





Posts: 139 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #4 on: March 18, 2021, 09:58:36 PM » She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden. Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 564





Posts: 11 564 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #5 on: March 18, 2021, 10:44:25 PM » I FUCKING HATE THE SCRUFFY SCROTE Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 586





Posts: 2 586 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #7 on: March 18, 2021, 11:09:35 PM » Snidey little ginger snake hopefully going to get booted all the way down the royal mile Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 9 208





Posts: 9 208 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM » If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long? Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 105





Posts: 1 105 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:57:20 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?



Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead











Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead

Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes

Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes







Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.



The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.





Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it. PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account. Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it. PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account. Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 942





Posts: 4 942 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM » Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me. Logged

Mickgaz

Online



Posts: 349





Posts: 349 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #31 on: Today at 10:34:21 PM » Right so why are loads of feminists screaming for misogyny to be made a hate crime. Surely that is mens hatred of women not people who menstruate. Talk about wanting it all ways. And that my friends sums up the loony left in a fucking nutshell « Last Edit: Today at 10:43:25 PM by Mickgaz » Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 677





Posts: 14 677 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #32 on: Today at 10:35:39 PM » Ive no idea what all that crap means Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 846





The ace face.





Posts: 24 846The ace face. Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #33 on: Today at 10:48:46 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 10:34:21 PM

Right so why are loads of feminists screaming for misogyny to be made a hate crime. Surely that is mens hatred of women not people who menstrate. Talk about wanting it all ways. And that my friends sums up the loony left in a fucking nutshell

https://youtu.be/hUBAx8jbYNs It's the ultra woke who are trying to be inclusive, It's all nonsense, there is an internicine war going on between feminists and lesbians on one side, and the transgender lobby on the other because the lesser/fem lot don't recognize blokes who transgender as women. Have a Google it's fucking hilarious. The link sums it up.😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 677





Posts: 14 677 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #35 on: Today at 10:51:43 PM » What has any of this clap trap got to with buxtons strange comment Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 846





The ace face.





Posts: 24 846The ace face. Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #36 on: Today at 11:04:38 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:51:43 PM

What has any of this clap trap got to with buxtons strange comment

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-56007728 Because some on the woke left are trying to eliminate women by gender and refer to them as " people who do/ don't menstruate. to separate male from female.Hence his comment. That's why I said Google it, did you not see the new guidelines for the Brighton maternity unit to use trans friendly terms. Chest feeding,birth parent 😄😄😄 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 677





Posts: 14 677 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #37 on: Today at 11:10:37 PM » Did I fuck, not in the slightest bit interested. I have much better things to do than worry what nut jobs are rambling on about. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 846





The ace face.





Posts: 24 846The ace face. Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #38 on: Today at 11:21:26 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:10:37 PM Did I fuck, not in the slightest bit interested. I have much better things to do than worry what nut jobs are rambling on about.

Well that's why you didn't know what bill was referring to. It was in the media. One thing I do before I come on here and offer an opinion is to get informed, about the subject matter.Normally because I've read an article then cross reference it. I'm shit on computers but good on research and getting informed, don't bring a wife to a bun fight.😃 Well that's why you didn't know what bill was referring to. It was in the media. One thing I do before I come on here and offer an opinion is to get informed, about the subject matter.Normally because I've read an article then cross reference it. I'm shit on computers but good on research and getting informed, don't bring a wife to a bun fight.😃 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "