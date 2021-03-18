Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nicola Sturgeon  (Read 750 times)
Rutters
« on: March 18, 2021, 08:52:09 PM »
Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.

Surely she has to go?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: March 18, 2021, 08:57:41 PM »
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary
evilghost
« Reply #2 on: March 18, 2021, 09:28:51 PM »
Should be case of sacked
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: March 18, 2021, 09:49:46 PM »
Fandabbydozy!!!!
Spidoolie
« Reply #4 on: March 18, 2021, 09:58:36 PM »
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: March 18, 2021, 10:44:25 PM »
I FUCKING HATE THE SCRUFFY SCROTE  oleary
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: March 18, 2021, 11:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on March 18, 2021, 09:58:36 PM
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
Very good, 👍
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: March 18, 2021, 11:09:35 PM »
Snidey little ginger snake hopefully going to get booted all the way down the royal mile
towz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM »
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
towz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:10:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄
I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.
They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on,
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:32:53 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 18, 2021, 08:57:41 PM
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary

Agreed. It's only a pretend parliament anyway, if we shout SHIT they still have to jump on the shovel.
LeeTublin
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 AM »
Smash.  :like:
Micksgrill
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:06:24 PM »
Jockania the laughing stock of the world.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
towz
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:47:14 PM »
Robbso  :like:
John Theone
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.

Another loony left organisation being quoted

SFLD's
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:04:25 PM »
She wears very bright red lipstick 
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:11:11 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 02:04:34 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.

Another loony left organisation being quoted

SFLD's

Sky news, lefty bastards 
Micksgrill
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly
towz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:58:37 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 04:57:20 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly

What about the fucking track and trace fiasco?
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:38:38 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 04:57:20 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly

Theres not an enquiry, they were found guilty in a court of law.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM »
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:20:28 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Low blow.😄
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.

I'm certain Eddy Izzard isn't a woman.

 klins
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:06:49 PM »
No such thing as a woman anymore.
Robbso
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:06:54 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:20:28 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Low blow.😄

Hit her in her bollocks :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:06:49 PM
No such thing as a woman anymore.

 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:43:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 07:07:23 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:06:49 PM
No such thing as a woman anymore.

 
Because gender is a social construct and does not directly refer to biological differences They are known as "people who menstruate" , Google it, Jk Rowling was invoked in a Twitter row over it.😄😄
Mickgaz
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:34:21 PM »
Right so why are loads of feminists screaming for misogyny to be made a hate crime. Surely that is mens hatred  of women  not people who menstruate. Talk about wanting it all ways. And that my friends sums up the loony left in a fucking nutshell  :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:35:39 PM »
Ive no idea what all that crap means
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:48:46 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 10:34:21 PM
Right so why are loads of feminists screaming for misogyny to be made a hate crime. Surely that is mens hatred  of women  not people who menstrate. Talk about wanting it all ways. And that my friends sums up the loony left in a fucking nutshell  :meltdown:
It's the ultra woke who are trying to be inclusive, It's all nonsense, there is an internicine war going on between feminists and lesbians on one side, and the transgender lobby on the other because the lesser/fem lot don't recognize blokes who transgender as women. Have a Google it's fucking   hilarious. The link sums it up.😄😄
https://youtu.be/hUBAx8jbYNs
Mickgaz
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:50:23 PM »
Jimmy  :like:🤣🤣🤣
Robbso
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:51:43 PM »
What has any of this clap trap got to with buxtons strange comment
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #36 on: Today at 11:04:38 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:51:43 PM
What has any of this clap trap got to with buxtons strange comment
Because some on the woke left are trying to eliminate women by gender and refer to them as " people who do/ don't menstruate. to separate male from female.Hence his comment. That's why I said Google it, did you not see the new guidelines for the Brighton maternity unit to use trans friendly terms. Chest feeding,birth parent 😄😄😄
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-56007728
Robbso
« Reply #37 on: Today at 11:10:37 PM »
Did I fuck, not in the slightest bit interested. I have much better things to do than worry what nut jobs are rambling on about.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:10:37 PM
Did I fuck, not in the slightest bit interested. I have much better things to do than worry what nut jobs are rambling on about.
Well that's why you didn't know what bill was referring to. It was in the media. One thing I do before I come on here and offer an opinion is to get informed, about the subject matter.Normally because I've read an article then cross reference it. I'm shit on computers but good on research and getting informed, don't bring a wife to a bun fight.😃
Robbso
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:27:46 PM »
You research woke lesbians and transgender opinions. You need fucking therapy :basil:
