|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄
I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.
They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on,
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robbso
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
John Theone
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
Another loony left organisation being quoted
SFLD's
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Robbso
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
Another loony left organisation being quoted
SFLD's
Sky news, lefty bastards
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Micksgrill
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it. PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account. Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it. PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account. Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly
What about the fucking track and trace fiasco?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Robbso
|
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5. Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.
The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it. PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account. Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly
Theres not an enquiry, they were found guilty in a court of law.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|