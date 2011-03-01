Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nicola Sturgeon  (Read 536 times)
Rutters
« on: Yesterday at 08:52:09 PM »
Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.

Surely she has to go?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 PM »
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary
evilghost
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 PM »
Should be case of sacked
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 PM »
Fandabbydozy!!!!
Spidoolie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 PM »
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 PM »
I FUCKING HATE THE SCRUFFY SCROTE  oleary
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 09:58:36 PM
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
Very good, 👍
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 PM »
Snidey little ginger snake hopefully going to get booted all the way down the royal mile
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:54 AM »
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:34:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:56:39 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:10:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄
I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.
They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on,
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:32:53 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:57:41 PM
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary

Agreed. It's only a pretend parliament anyway, if we shout SHIT they still have to jump on the shovel.
LeeTublin
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Smash.  :like:
Micksgrill
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:43:42 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:24 PM »
Jockania the laughing stock of the world.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
towz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:47:14 PM »
Robbso  :like:
John Theone
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.

Another loony left organisation being quoted

SFLD's
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:25 PM »
She wears very bright red lipstick 
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:11:11 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 02:04:34 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.

Another loony left organisation being quoted

SFLD's

Sky news, lefty bastards 
Micksgrill
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly
towz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:58:37 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 04:57:20 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly

What about the fucking track and trace fiasco?
Robbso
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:38:38 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 04:57:20 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:20:51 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead






Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.



Robbie......so there is an enquiry on who we are buying PPE from, but no know yet has been prosecuted or lost their job on it.  PPE was pretty much sourced overseas and as we already know NHS procurement is absolute pants and has been getting totally ripped off for years as with most most publicly funded organisations, no one is held to account.  Why would PPE be any different. So its not the failure or corruption of this govt...it has been evey govt in the past who havent sorted procurement out properly

Theres not an enquiry, they were found guilty in a court of law.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:40:40 PM »
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:20:28 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Low blow.😄
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.

I'm certain Eddy Izzard isn't a woman.

 klins
Bill Buxton
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:06:49 PM »
No such thing as a woman anymore.
Robbso
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:06:54 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 06:20:28 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:40:40 PM
Are we certain that she is a woman. Looks suspiciously like Eddy Izzard to me.
Low blow.😄

Hit her in her bollocks :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 07:06:49 PM
No such thing as a woman anymore.

 
