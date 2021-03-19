Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nicola Sturgeon  (Read 364 times)
Rutters
« on: Yesterday at 08:52:09 PM »
Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.

Surely she has to go?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 PM »
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary
evilghost
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 PM »
Should be case of sacked
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:46 PM »
Fandabbydozy!!!!
Spidoolie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 PM »
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:44:25 PM »
I FUCKING HATE THE SCRUFFY SCROTE  oleary
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 PM »
Quote from: Spidoolie on Yesterday at 09:58:36 PM
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
Very good, 👍
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 PM »
Snidey little ginger snake hopefully going to get booted all the way down the royal mile
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:54 AM »
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
John Theone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:34:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:56:39 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:10:08 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄
I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.
They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on,
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:32:53 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:57:41 PM
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary

Agreed. It's only a pretend parliament anyway, if we shout SHIT they still have to jump on the shovel.
LeeTublin
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:19:39 AM »
Smash.  :like:
Micksgrill
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:43:42 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown
Bill Buxton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:24 PM »
Jockania the laughing stock of the world.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 11:43:42 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM
If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?

Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead



Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes




Billions towz.......proof please, and where i mean proof, where has the prosecutions been or are you putting two and two together to make 5.  Keep off that hooch in camel snagging land, it ain't good for you in lockdown

The government unlawfully failed to publish details of coronavirus-related contracts worth billions, the High Court has ruled.

The Good Law Project launched a judicial review against the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over its "wholesale failure" to disclose details of the COVID-19-related contracts.
