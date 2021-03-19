If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?
Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead
Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes
Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄
I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.
They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on,