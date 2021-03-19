Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 790





The ace face.





Posts: 24 790The ace face. Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:10:08 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 09:56:39 AM Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:34:24 AM Quote from: towz on Today at 06:54:54 AM If she's misled parliament, what the fuck have Boris and his merry band of psychotic corrupt chancers been up to for the last fuck knows how long?



Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead





Telling lies is different to making mistakes fathead

Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes

Mistakes? Fuck off, bunging billions of pounds to your cronies is not mistakes

I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.

They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on, Nowt wrong with a bit of bakeesh 😄I understand that mistakes will be made in this unknown pandemic but The cronyism sticks in the throat,but that's the modern politician for you.They should have put professor van tam in charge and said crack on, Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "