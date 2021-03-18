Welcome,
March 18, 2021, 10:12:54 PM
Nicola Sturgeon
Topic: Nicola Sturgeon
Rutters
Nicola Sturgeon
Today
at 08:52:09 PM »
Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.
Surely she has to go?
El Capitan
Re: Nicola Sturgeon
Today
at 08:57:41 PM »
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics
evilghost
Re: Nicola Sturgeon
Today
at 09:28:51 PM »
Should be case of sacked
John Theone
Re: Nicola Sturgeon
Today
at 09:49:46 PM »
Fandabbydozy!!!!
Spidoolie
Re: Nicola Sturgeon
Today
at 09:58:36 PM »
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
