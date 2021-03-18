Rutters

Offline



Posts: 327





Posts: 327 Nicola Sturgeon « on: Today at 08:52:09 PM » Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.



Surely she has to go? Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 967





Posts: 44 967 Re: Nicola Sturgeon « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:41 PM » Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.