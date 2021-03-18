Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Nicola Sturgeon
Rutters
« on: Today at 08:52:09 PM »
Parliamentary Committee concluded that she did indeed mislead Scottish Parliament.

Surely she has to go?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:41 PM »
Think I care less about Scottish politics than I do about US politics  oleary
evilghost
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:28:51 PM »
Should be case of sacked
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:46 PM »
Fandabbydozy!!!!
Spidoolie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:58:36 PM »
She has had her Bannockburn and now she is due her Culloden.
