March 18, 2021, 05:53:06 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Paul Dean - ££££
Author
Topic: Paul Dean - ££££ (Read 85 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 582
Paul Dean - ££££
Didn't realise when I read the story yesterday that he is from Stockton.
Didn't right cashing out, his last horse crashed and burnt.
£250k
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Posts: 220
Re: Paul Dean - ££££
Every plastic gangster on Teesside will be knocking on his door now
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 824
Re: Paul Dean - ££££
Well played to lad.
I'd have cashed out too just because my heart/arse couldn't have handled the stress.
John Theone
Posts: 187
Re: Paul Dean - ££££
Never heard of him.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 824
Re: Paul Dean - ££££
https://talksport.com/sport/racing/851628/envoi-allen-bet-odds-cheltenham-festival-punter-cash-out/
John Theone
Posts: 187
Re: Paul Dean - ££££
Sounds fishy to me....
