March 18, 2021, 05:53:06 PM
Author Topic: Paul Dean - ££££  (Read 85 times)
« on: Today at 04:11:09 PM »
Didn't realise when I read the story yesterday that he is from Stockton.

Didn't right cashing out, his last horse crashed and burnt.

£250k 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:26:15 PM »
Every plastic gangster on Teesside will be knocking on his door now 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:50:13 PM »
Well played to lad.

 :alastair:

I'd have cashed out too just because my heart/arse couldn't have handled the stress.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:57:17 PM »
Never heard of him.....
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:58:38 PM »
https://talksport.com/sport/racing/851628/envoi-allen-bet-odds-cheltenham-festival-punter-cash-out/
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:15:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:58:38 PM
https://talksport.com/sport/racing/851628/envoi-allen-bet-odds-cheltenham-festival-punter-cash-out/


 jc

Sounds fishy to me....
