March 18, 2021, 03:24:24 PM
Author Topic: That third licensed vaccine  (Read 57 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:12:52 PM »
Cant remember its name. Where the hell is it?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:18:29 PM »
Novavax?

Johnson and Johnson?
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:21:18 PM »
Waiting on authorisation from MHRA.
Novavax is the one being manufactured in Teesside, J&J is the single shot. Both are actual vaccines, not mRNA.
